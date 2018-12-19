It feels great to be writing for the Hutchinson News while I’m actually in Hutch. Last week Brian was transferred from Wesley in Wichita back to our community, where we belong. We’re not quite home, but we’ll take the Hutch Rehab unit for now.

Rehab’s schedule is very different than that in the hospital, and Brian’s days are filled with therapy and post-therapy naps. The awesome staff here work with him several times a day, shooting for three hours of physical and occupational therapy five days a week. Physical therapy targets more specific muscles and movements, while occupational therapy focuses on basic tasks and activities for daily living.

I’m able to work in a little occupational therapy of my own now, too. Granted, I could probably use the physical therapy after sitting in a hospital room for eight weeks, but oh well.

I understand occupational therapy isn’t actually related to your vocation; however, going back to work for a little bit is some of the best therapy possible for me right now.

I’d popped in to Apron Strings just for a bit a couple of times throughout the past weeks, but showed up legitimately ready to work last weekend. My schedule had been crammed as tight as my spice cabinet when Brian’s accident happened, yet my amazing boss and coworkers wiped my calendar clean. They took on an a bunch of extra stress without once making me feel guilty or worried; what a serious blessing to know I don’t have to even think about work, but also to know that I’m welcome to come back anytime. That’s exceptional.

Now that Brian is out of critical condition and we are back in town, I’m finally feeling like I can manage leaving him for a couple of hours and still focus on getting things done. I gotta say, I was so happy to be back to Apron Strings, around my people, and in a kitchen.

It was actually a little daunting to think about cooking again since I’m so out of practice. That big ol’ batch of peppernuts I baked up was the second thing I’d made in two months, the only other being an Ethiopian meal I’d catered; while I don’t typically love making one million tiny somethings, there was something so therapeutic about opening the oven door, experiencing that signature blast of hot air coupled with the warm aroma of Christmas-y spices.

Leaving measuring spoons all over the counter and wiping flour all over my apron just felt so right. As did making chicken salad, using my standard method of dumping stuff together and hoping it’ll turn out decent. So cathartic and delicious. I even got to whip up some scones later, and even though I felt a little disjointed, playing around with flavors within a basic framework is what I do.

What is it about mixing this into that, adding this and not that, chopping and stirring and scraping? I don’t know, but it’s good for me. My style of occupational therapy.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com