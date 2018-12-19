PREP GIRLS

Heart of America

Inman 39, Berean Ac. 27

INMAN — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team fell to second-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Inman 39-27 to open Heart of America League play in Inman.

Inman led 19-13 at the half and 29-17 after three quarters.

Dantile Raney led 6-0 Inman with 11 points.

Brooke Wiebe scored 10 points for Berean.

The Warriors fall to 4-3 and plays Friday at Wichita Classical.

BEREAN ACADEMY (4-3, 0-1 HOAL) — Penner 0 0-0 0, 0; Bri.Wiebe 0 2-2 0, 2; Bro.Wiebe 3 (1) 1-2 1, 10; Matzek 0 0-0 0, 0; Mullins 1 0-0 2, 2; L.Eldridge 0 0-0 0, 0; Neal 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Slabach 0 1-2 1, 1; Mi.Wiebe 0 0-2 0, 0; A.Eldridge 2 0-0 1, 4; Ma.Wiebe 2 1-5 2, 5; TOTALS 8 (2) 5-13 8, 27.

INMAN (6-0, 1-0 HOAL) — Froese 0 0-0 0, 0; Schroeder 2 0-0 1, 4; Thiessen 0 0-0 0, 0; Clark 1 0-0 2, 2; Herren 1 1-1 3, 3; Raney 5 1-2 2, 11; Maurer 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; DeWitt 4 0-4 1, 8; Harman 2 2-2 0, 6; Neufeld 0 0-0 1, 0; Regehr 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 16 (1) 4-9 12, 39.

Berean Ac.;8;5;4;10;—27

Inman;12;7;10;10;—39

Non-League

Hesston 58, Clearwater 24

HESSTON — The Hesston High School girls’ basketball team downed Clearwater 58-24 Tuesday in non-league play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 16-8 after the first quarter and 37-12 at the half.

Rylie Schilling led Hesston with 15 points. Elise Kaiser scored 11 and Marisa Vogt added 10.

Kylie Harmon led 0-5 Clearwater with 13 points.

Hesston is 6-1 and opens Central Kansas League play Jan. 4 at home against Hoisington.

CLEARWATER (0-5) — Cleary 0 0-0 2, 0; Cotton 0 0-0 2, 0; Willis 1 0-0 4, 2; Gotham 0 0-0 0, 0; Harmon 5 (1) 0-0 0, 13; Stevens 0 0-4 2, 0; Daniels 0 0-0 0, 0; B.Berlin 1 1-2 2, 3; Struthers 0 0-0 0, 0; P.Berlin 3 0-0 3, 6; Streit 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 10 (1) 1-6 16, 24.

HESSTON (6-1) — Kägstrom 2 1-1 1, 5; Dawes 0 0-0 0, 0; Yoder 0 2-3 1, 2; Kaiser 5 1-1 1, 11; Vogt 5 0-1 0, 10; Ferralez 4 1-2 0, 9; Schilling 5 5-8 2, 15; Johnston 0 0-0 1, 0; Martin 1 0-2 2, 2; Kueker 0 0-0 0, 0; Deegan 2 0-0 1, 4; TOTALS 24 10-18 9, 58.

Clearwater;8;4;8;4;—24

Hesston;16;21;12;9;—58

Haven 54, Sedgwick 23

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals fell to Haven 54-23 Tuesday in non-league play in Sedgwick.

Haven led 10-8 after the first quarter, but took control with a 22-5 second quarter.

Faith Paramore led the 4-2 Wildcats with 13 points. Jordan Barlow added 10.

Taylinn Lacey led Sedgwick with eight points.

Sedgwick is 4-3 opens HOAL play Jan. 4 at Bennington.

HAVEN (4-2) — Nisly 0 0-0 0, 0; Arnold 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Matteson 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; R.Roper 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; A.Roper 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Wilhite 1 0-0 0, 2; Brawner 0 1-2 2, 1; Barlow 5 0-0 1, 10; Paramore 2 (2) 3-3 0, 13; Yutzy 3 0-0 0, 6; Sipe 1 0-0 1, 2; Estill 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 16 (6) 4-5 9, 54.

SEDGWICK (4-3) — Rogers 0 0-0 0, 0; K.Matson 0 0-0 0, 0; Atwill 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 0 0-0 1, 0; Zerger 1 2-2 2, 4; M.Matson 1 1-1 0, 3; Werner 0 0-0 0, 0; McGinn 0 1-2 3, 1; Lacey 1 (2) 0-1 1, 8; Thompson 3 0-0 3, 6; Brown 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 8 (2) 4-6 10, 26.

Haven;10;22;12;10;—54

Sedgwick;8;5;5;8;—26

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Inman 45, Berean Ac. 41

The 10th-ranked (KBCA, Class 1A) Berean Academy Warrior boys fell four points short of top-ranked (Class 2A) Inman 45-41 Tuesday in Heart of America League play in Inman.

Inman led 21-17 at the half and 27-25 after three quarters.

Mason Thiessen led 6-0 Inman with 14 points. Payton Froese added 13 points.

Zac Koontz and Kiegan Vogt each scored 10 points for Berean Academy.

The Warriors are 5-2 and plays Friday at Wichita Classical.

BEREAN ACADEMY (5-2, 0-1 HOAL) — Bisterfeldt 0 (2) 0-1 0, 6; Landis 0 0-0 3, 0; Wiebe 0 0-0 3, 0; Dugger 1 2-2 1, 4; Koontz 2 (2) 0-0 3, 10; Unruh 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Vogt 4 2-5 3, 10; Rust 2 2-2 3, 6; TOTALS 10 (5) 6-10 17, 41.

INMAN (6-0, 1-0 HOAL) — Jace Doerksen 0 0-0 1, 0; Eddy 3 3-8 2, 9; Froese 4 5-6 2, 13; Jack Doerksen 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 5 4-7 1, 13; Carter 0 0-0 0, 0; Bledsoe 0 0-0 3, 0; Friessen 3 (1) 0-0 3, 9; TOTALS 15 (1) 12-21 12, 45.

Berean Ac.;7;10;8;16;—41

Inman;13;8;6;18;—45

Moundridge 66, Marion 58

MARION — The Moundridge Wildcat boys opened Heart of America League play with a 66-58 win over Marion Tuesday in Marion.

The Wildcats led 24-22 at the half and 51-42 after three quarters.

"Marion is a senior laden team with athletes and good shooters," Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. "Had to change defense to a zone to stop penetration to the basket and screen and roll with their bigs. We had a nice run to go into halftime and pushed the lead out to double digits late. Good to see three guys score in double figures and all the kids who played contributed in some way. Nice way to end into the break."

Dillon Vogts and Brady Helms each scored 21 points for Moundridge. Remington Creed added 10 points.

Marion, 4-3, was led by Sam Zinn with 14 points, Chase Stringer with 14 points and Evann Heidebrecht with 10. Noah Dalrymple had 12 rebounds.

Moundridge improves to 5-2 and hosts Oxford Jan. 4.

MOUNDRIDGE (5-2, 1-0 HOAL) — Vogts 8-19 2-4 21, Helms 9-14 3-4 21, Creed 3-3 1-2 10, Kaufman 3-4 1-2 7, Vivanco 2-4 1-2 5, Santoya 1-2 0-0 2, Unruh 0-0 0-0 0, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-47 8-14 66.

MARION (4-3, 0-1 HOAL) — Zinn 7-13 0-0 18, Stringer 7-11 0-1 14, Heidebrecht 3-9 2-3 10, Dalrymple 3-7 2-5 8, Hett 3-4 0-0 8, Tracy 0-1 0-0 0, Nguyen 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 23-46 4-9 58.

Moundridge;11;13;27;15;—66

Marion;15;7;20;16;—58

Total fouls — Mdg. 11, Mar. 12. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 6-15 (Vogts 3-11, Creed 3-3, Kohl 0-1), Mar. 8-15 (Zinn 4-7, Heidebrecht 2-4, Hett 2-3, Tracy 0-1). Rebounds — Mdg. 26 (Vogts 9), Mar. 26 (Dalrymple 12). Assists — Mdg. 22 (Vogts 8), Mar. 13 (Zinn 3, Hett 3). Turnovers — Mdg. 12 (Vogts 5), Mar. 14 (Stringer 4). Blocked shots — Mdg. 3 (Helms 2), Mar. 0. Steals — Mdg. 12 (Vogts 4), Mar. 4 (Heidebrecht 3).

Non-League

Haven 48, Sedgwick 44

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School boys’ basketball team fell to Haven 48-44 Tuesday in non-league play in Inman.

Sedgwick trailed 26-16 at the half.

Kaleb Dale led 4-4 Haven with 16 points.

Kale Schroeder led Sedgwick with 14 points.

Sedgwick is 2-5 and plays Jan. 4 at Bennington.

HAVEN (4-4) — Nisly 0 0-2 2, 0; Dale 4 (1) 5-6 1, 16; Davis 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Roper 0 1-2 1, 1; Schmucker 2 (1) 1-2 5, 8; Paramore 0 0-0 2, 0; Jacques 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Ja.Miller 2 2-6 1, 6; Carmichael 2 2-4 0, 6; Quintero 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; TOTALS 11 (5) 11-22 12, 48.

SEDGWICK (2-5) — Crumrine 0 (2) 1-1 2, 7; Lacey 1 1-1 1, 3; K.Schroeder 1 (4) 0-0 4, 14; Hoffsommer 0 0-0 1, 0; H.Schroeder 1 (2) 1-2 2, 9; Bright 1 (1) 1-3 3, 6; Shephard 0 0-0 3, 0; Root 1 0-0 1, 2; Smith 1 1-3 0, 3; TOTALS 6 (9) 5-10 17, 44.

Inman;11;16;9;13;—48

Sedgwick;5;11;13;15;—44

Hesston 59, Clearwater 33

HESSTON – The Hesston Swather boys held off Clearwater 59-33 Tuesday in non-league play in Hesston.

The Swathers led 34-17 at the half. Clearwater was held to two points in the fourth quarter.

Camden McDonald scored 17 points for Hesston. Ben Bollinger added 10 points.

Drake Beatty scored 14 points for 3-3 Clearwater.

Hesston is 6-1 and hosts Hoisington Jan. 4 to open Central Kansas League play.

CLEARWATER (3-3) — Beatty 1 (4) 0-0 1, 14; Currie 1 0-0 0, 2; Arkerholz 0 0-0 0, 0; Headley 3 0-0 2, 6; Cash 2 1-3 5, 5; Streit 0 0-0 3, 0; Tjaden 2 2-4 3, 6; Gibbs 0 0-0 1, 0; Mount 0 0-0 1, 0; Toothhaker 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (4) 3-7 16, 33.

HESSTON (6-1) — McDonald 4 (3) 0-0 1, 17; Schilling 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Eilert 0 0-0 0, 0; Toews 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Richardson 1 (1) 1-1 4, 6; Spencer 1 0-0 1, 2; M.Arnold 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Huphreys 2 (1) 2-2 3, 9; N.Arnold 1 0-0 0, 2; Schmidt 0 0-0 3, 0; Bollinger 4 2-4 5, 10; TOTALS 15 (8) 5-8 15, 59.

Clearwater;10;7;14;2;—33

Hesston;20;14;11;14;—59

FRESHMAN BOYS

Campus 62, Newton 40

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Campus 62-40 Tuesday in Haysville.

Newton trailed 31-18 at the half.

Newton hosts Maize at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

NEWTON — Slechta 6, Crawford 6, Dorrell 5, Anderson 11, Garcia 2, Franz 10.

Newton;6;12;10;12;—40

Campus;26;5;18;13;—62

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Eighth-grade boys

St. EA Seaton 29, St. Mary 26

The Newton St. Mary eighth-grade boys’ basketball team fell to St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton 29-26 Saturday in Wichita Catholic Schools League play.

St. Mary trailed 19-7 at the half.

ST. MARY — Eustace 14, Ruggiero 6, Cordell 5, Valdivia 1.

St. Mary;7;19;—26

St. EA Seaton;19;10;—29

LATE SCORES

Information about the following games were not received at deadline:

Girls

Goessel 39, Wakefield 19

Halstead 49, Mulvane 23

Moundridge 48, Marion 15

West Elk 47, Remington 38

Boys

Goessel 40, Wakefield 18

Halstead 48, Mulvane 34

Remington 52, West Elk 43