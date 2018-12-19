Ed O’Malley doesn’t want to talk about the negatives -- there are enough people who do that already. Instead, O’Malley wants to focus on the doers who create positive change in their communities.

“Leadership starts with someone saying that I care enough to stop complaining and start doing something. These are all stories of people who want to make something happen. Sometimes they succeed and sometimes they don’t,” O’Malley said.

The book, "What's Right with Kansas," tells the stories of dozens of Kansans who demonstrate principles taught at the Kansas Leadership Center.

O'Malley is the founding president and CEO of the center. After serving terms as a state legislator and gubernatorial aide, O’Malley started the center in 2007.

The book is a collaborative effort of O’Malley and the Kansas Leadership Center, stemming from features appearing in the organization’s quarterly journal.

“It started a few years ago. We wanted to convey two things: stories of people interacting with KLC who we think are emblematic of the leadership we see across the state,” O’Malley said. “We also wanted to convey the big idea of KLC … After all the strife in Kansas, a book celebrating some good news seemed like the right approach.”

Rather than taking an instructional angle, “What’s Right With Kansas” instead focuses on the people, their efforts and the changes achieved.

“It’s not intended to be an analysis of Kansas; it’s a celebration of stories of Kansans that are exercising some tremendous leadership to make their communities stronger. One of the things that is very right with Kansas is that Kansans engage in trying to improve communities,” O’Malley said.

Featured leaders exemplify qualities promoted by KLC, such as not relying only on an authority to solve problems, working across factions or taking necessary risks.

“One thing we didn’t want this to be was a book of hero stories. People who do heroic things beyond our reach. These are things a lot of people could see themselves doing,” O’Malley said. “You’ll read it and think, ‘I could do that, too.’”