A new light display has been added to the Ottawa University campus this holiday season.

The display features 17 trees around the horseshoe drive (10th and Cedar Streets) and next to the Gangwish Library have been wrapped with lights, as well as a nativity scene next to Fredrikson Chapel. OU Student Senate made this festive display possible.

“We are very excited to have the lights on our campus,” Brie Clayton, OU Student Senate Vice President, said. “There is something about Christmas lights — they bring beauty, peace and light around the holiday season. We were able to bring the lights to the University and our community. We have had a lot of positive feedback and excitement about them and we just want the tradition and the holiday spirit to grow as the years go on. We are very excited and blessed to bring beauty and lights to our beautiful campus. Student Senate wanted to let the faculty, staff, students and community enjoy a little something different this year—and hopefully for years to come. The lights of Ottawa University Kansas are the talk of the town now, but hopefully will become a tradition and something to look forward to each and every year.”

Student Senate members invite the Ottawa and surrounding communities to visit the Ottawa campus, take pictures and enjoy the display throughout the holidays. The display will be lit daily from dusk to dawn through Jan. 31, 2019.

“I can’t thank our Student Senate enough for the gift of the Christmas light display this year,” Tom Taldo, Dean of Student Affairs and Enrollment, said. “They are always looking forward and thinking of ways to engage the Ottawa community. This is just another example of our students giving back which is exactly what we want our young people to do. Our plan is to continue to build upon this display year after year and make it bigger and better for Ottawa and the surrounding communities.”

Chris Light Company Services installed the lights around the trees.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with the University on this lighting project,” Chris Beuttell, owner of Chris Light Company, said. “I look forward to what the future holds as they continue to add beautiful lights to a beautiful campus.”

As visitors come out to see the display, they are encouraged to tag their pictures on social media with #OUKSLightTheWay.