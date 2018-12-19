Kansas Sen. Dinah Sykes and Rep. Stephanie Clayton served notice Wednesday of a decision to politically re-brand themselves by leaving the Republican Party to represent Johnson County districts as Democrats.

Sykes, a Lenexa resident elected to the Senate in 2016, said she was disappointed the GOP's approach to key issues served to divide the state and nation. She will be up for re-election in 2020 in a district that includes parts of Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee.

“I strongly believe elected officials should serve the people they represent," Sykes said. "That belief drove me to run for office. I ran for the Kansas Senate to protect the Kansas quality of life and to bring common sense to Topeka. At this time, I feel like I can either fight to change the Republican party or fight for the state I love and the people I serve. I think I can better serve my state and constituents as a member of the Democratic Party.”

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said Sykes' transition would place her in the "party of higher taxes and big government," but would enable the newly minted Democrat to better represent her district.

The announcement by Sykes followed by less than one week the decision by Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier to join the Democratic caucus.

Earlier in 2018, Sen. John Doll, of Garden City, altered his registration from Republican to independent to run for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Greg Orman.

These changes left the Senate with 28 Republicans, 11 Democrats and one independent ahead of the legislative session opening in January. It's unlikely the outcome of major votes would be altered because Bollier, Sykes and Clayton have an established voting record as moderates.

The defection by Clayton, of Overland Park, would leave the partisan gap in the House at 84 Republicans and 41 Democrats.

Clayton said she was stepping away from the Republican Party after hearing leaders talk of abandoning a plan to boost public school funding capable of ending lengthy litigation. She has been a lifelong Republican who first ran for office in 2010 over concerns of inadequate funding as her daughter entered first grade.

“Recent moves to support chaos in public policy have caused me great concern," Clayton said. "Johnson County is the economic engine of the state and the fuel for that engine is our education system. I believe that I can better serve my constituents and support education as a member of the Democratic Party. I hope to be able to continue to serve as a bridge between parties, helping our Legislature and state find common-sense, bipartisan solutions to the issues we face."

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, said Clayton's flip of party affiliation came less than two months after she was re-elected as a Republican.

"While this certainly raises questions about a lack of transparency, this is a decision ultimately between Representative Clayton and her constituents," he said.

The Johnson County Republican Party took to Twitter to express appreciation that Sykes and Clayton displayed "honesty to their constituents."

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said Sykes had demonstrated her commitment to serving "with the best interests of her constituents in mind, no matter the party label."

House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, said the Democratic caucus would benefit from Clayton's "talented, dynamic" and committed to education, health care and social service programs. Rep. Tom Sawyer, who will replace Ward in January, said Clayton's voting record was of a "true moderate" with "impressive passion, grit and drive."