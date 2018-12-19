Thunder snaps

losing streak

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks Tuesday in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Tied 2-2, Wichita scored three unanswered goals in the third period.

Pierre-Cedric Labrie scored two goals with an assist to lead Wichita. Jakob Stukel, Mark MacMillan and Jeremy Beaudry each scored a goal. Steven Iacobellis had three assists while Ralph Cuddemi dished out two assists.

Darian Dziurzynski and David Dziurzynski each scored a goal for the Mavericks.

Stuart Skinner stopped 26 of 28 shots in goal for Wichita. Nick Schneider stopped 22 of 27 shots for Kansas City.

The Mavericks fall to 14-8-1-1, fifth place in the ECHL Mountain Division. Wichita is 11-11-3-2, sixth place in the division.

Wichita plays Friday at Rapid City.

THUNDER SIGNS VET DEFENSEMAN — The Wichita Thunder Tuesday signed veteran defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst.

Verpaelst is a fifth-year pro who has 23 goals with 67 assists in 269 games. He also has two goals and four assists in 23 playoff games.

He has played with Bakersfield, Norfold, Utah and Colorado of the ECHL and Stockton and San Antonio of the American Hockey League. He helped lead Colorado to the Kelly Cup title in 2018.

Before turning pro, he played four seasons with Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring 21 goals with 45 assists in 262 games. He also had six goals with 17 assists in 47 playoff games. He helped lead Baie-Comeau to the QMJHL finals in 2013 and 2014.