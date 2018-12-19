Tickets are now on sale for the Mary Elizabeth Maternity Home’s annual fundraiser.

The 13th annual Taste of Hays will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union Ballroom.

Only 250 tickets will be sold at $100 each and give admission to two people.

Twenty local restaurants will serve a portion of their signature dishes to guests, and door prizes donated by local merchants will be given away to ticket holders.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the home at 785-625-6800, or emailing christin@maryelizabeth.net.