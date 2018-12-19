Wednesday

Dec 19, 2018 at 12:01 AM


BOYS

Abilene 71, Chapman 52

Andale 54, Augusta 49

Anderson County 84, Fredonia 40

Andover Central 70, Arkansas City 44

Attica 81, South Haven 51

Axtell 57, Onaga 18

BV Randolph 71, Clifton-Clyde 50

Baxter Springs 71, Galena 43

Belle Plaine 91, Medicine Lodge 52

Beloit 66, Phillipsburg 61

Burlingame 74, Marais des Cygnes Valley 31

Caldwell 60, Norwich 37

Caney Valley 75, Sedan 51

Central Plains 86, Ellinwood 14

Centre 57, Canton-Galva 53

Chanute 60, Coffeyville 22

Chaparral 52, Conway Springs 50

Cheney 62, Wichita Independent 21

Cherryvale 62, Uniontown 33

Colby 57, Hoxie 42

Council Grove 58, Osage City 54

Dodge City 62, Guymon, Okla. 39

Ell-Saline 63, Bennington 56

Ellsworth 50, Russell 47

Elyria Christian 55, Herington 18

Emporia 72, Highland Park 49

Frankfort 39, Doniphan West 13

Frontenac 39, Riverton 37

Goddard-Eisenhower 56, Andover 50

Goessel 40, Wakefield 18

Great Bend 53, Buhler 46

Halstead 48, Mulvane 34

Hanover 76, Linn 41

Hays 67, Pratt 41

Hesston 59, Clearwater 33

Hill City 64, Quinter 43

Hillsboro 60, Southeast Saline 36

Hodgeman County 55, Fowler 30

Hoisington 56, Smoky Valley 37

Holcomb 58, Cimarron 43

Horton 53, Atchison County 41

Humboldt 59, Marmaton Valley 41

Hutchinson Central Christian 70, Chase 22

Idalia, Colo. 61, Cheylin 59

Inman 45, Berean Academy 41

Jackson Heights 54, Pleasant Ridge 52

KC Washington 67, KC Sumner 54

Lawrence Free State 58, Gardner-Edgerton 40

Lebo 35, Hartford 27

Little River 66, Peabody-Burns 14

Logan 50, Oberlin-Decatur 46

Louisburg 80, KC Turner 48

Macksville 64, Cunningham 12

Maize 61, Hutchinson 36

Maize South 89, Salina South 66

McLouth 52, Oskaloosa 46

Minneapolis 67, Republic County 53

Minneola 69, Ingalls 58

Mission Valley 67, Lyndon 39

Moundridge 66, Marion 58

Nemaha Central 51, Riverside 34

Ness City 71, Dighton 24

Northeast-Arma 70, Altoona-Midway 39

Northern Heights 52, Chase County 48

Northern Valley 67, Wilcox-Hildreth, Neb. 44

Olpe 52, Southern Coffey 48

Osborne 61, Thunder Ridge 31

Otis-Bison 57, Stafford 46

Parsons 60, Independence 44

Pawnee Heights 70, Bucklin 34

Perry-Lecompton 55, Holton 38

Pittsburg 64, Fort Scott 61

Pittsburg Colgan 64, Iola 48

Pratt Skyline 55, Lyons 50

Remington 52, West Elk 43

Riley County 53, Rock Creek 37

Royal Valley 50, Jefferson West 46

Rural Vista 58, Solomon 36

SM South 73, Metro Academy 49

Sabetha 53, Hiawatha 47

Salina Central 71, Derby 37

Satanta 41, Deerfield 11

Scott City 65, Goodland 24

Shawnee Heights 30, Bonner Springs 27

South Gray 80, South Central 70

St. John 59, Kinsley 23

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40

Stockton 82, Golden Plains 42

Tonganoxie 64, Baldwin 53

Trego 57, Wheatland-Grinnell 28

Valley Center 54, Goddard 36

Valley Heights 46, Washington County 42

Wallace County 66, Weskan 35

Waverly 55, Madison/Hamilton 54

Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita West 43

Wichita Campus 67, Newton 53

Wichita East 62, Kapaun Mount Carmel 45

Wichita Southeast 65, Wichita Northwest 51

Wichita Trinity 64, Douglass 21

Wilson 61, Natoma 48

Winfield 54, Wellington 50

Yates Center 52, Chetopa 17

GIRLS

Abilene 50, Chapman 29

Anderson County 54, Fredonia 17

Andover Central 52, Arkansas City 20

Atchison County 38, Horton 33

Attica/Argonia 53, South Haven 47

Augusta 49, Andale 37

Axtell 55, Onaga 16

Baldwin 53, Tonganoxie 22

Bennington 35, Ell-Saline 12

Bluestem 50, Eureka 38

Bucklin 58, Pawnee Heights 23

Buhler 51, Great Bend 43

Burlingame 33, Marais des Cygnes Valley 21

Caldwell 46, Norwich 31

Caney Valley 45, Sedan 38

Canton-Galva 59, Centre 49

Central Plains 43, Ellinwood 21

Centralia 69, Wetmore 22

Cheney 65, Wichita Independent 24

Cherryvale 57, Uniontown 44

Cheylin 43, Idalia, Colo. 28

Cimarron 57, Holcomb 40

Clay Center 57, Concordia 32

Clifton-Clyde 40, BV Randolph 31

Colby 52, Hoxie 38

Conway Springs 50, Chaparral 27

Cunningham 48, Macksville 33

Derby 55, Salina Central 41

Dighton 53, Ness City 30

Dodge City 45, Guymon, Okla. 31

Frankfort 55, Doniphan West 22

Frontenac 62, Riverton 21

Galena 43, Baxter Springs 30

Goddard 55, Valley Center 37

Goddard-Eisenhower 47, Andover 40

Goessel 39, Wakefield 19

Golden Plains 61, Stockton 37

Halstead 49, Mulvane 23

Hanover 54, Linn 27

Hartford 47, Lebo 42

Hays 49, Pratt 40

Hesston 58, Clearwater 24

Highland Park 46, Emporia 41

Hodgeman County 66, Fowler 10

Hoisington 29, Smoky Valley 28, 2OT

Holton 42, Perry-Lecompton 27

Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Chase 27

Independence 50, Parsons 44

Ingalls 52, Minneola 42

Inman 39, Berean Academy 27

KC Sumner 92, KC Washington 14

Kapaun Mount Carmel 58, Wichita East 37

Kinsley 39, St. John 37

Kiowa County 60, Ashland 34

Little River 65, Peabody-Burns 12

Louisburg 57, KC Turner 23

Lyons 46, Pratt Skyline 33

Maize 59, Hutchinson 36

Maize South 56, Salina South 40

McAuley Catholic, Mo. 40, Southeast 37

McLouth 58, Oskaloosa 51

Medicine Lodge 74, Belle Plaine 67

Minneapolis 38, Republic County 33

Mission Valley 54, Lyndon 43

Moundridge 48, Marion 15

Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 26

Newton 34, Wichita Campus 24

Northeast-Arma 58, Altoona-Midway 31

Northern Heights 55, Chase County 49, OT

Northern Valley 46, Wilcox-Hildreth, Neb. 39

Oberlin-Decatur 50, Logan 36

Olpe 69, Southern Coffey 19

Osage City 43, Council Grove 42, OT

Otis-Bison 62, Stafford 26

Palco 39, Cedar Vale/Dexter 28

Pike Valley 53, Tescott 28

Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 38

Quinter 35, Hill City 31

Riley County 43, Rock Creek 29

Royal Valley 46, Jefferson West 34

Rural Vista 49, Solomon 25

Russell 40, Ellsworth 31

Sabetha 54, Hiawatha 24

Scott City 58, Goodland 46

Shawnee Heights 43, Bonner Springs 38

Silver Lake 43, Rossville 28

South Central 48, South Gray 38

Southeast Saline 42, Hillsboro 31

Spearville 51, Meade 43

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 50, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 19

St. Mary's 48, Wamego 36

Sublette 59, Moscow 30

Thunder Ridge 63, Osborne 39

Trego 44, Wheatland-Grinnell 25

Valley Falls 35, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 34

Valley Heights 57, Washington County 33

Waverly 65, Madison/Hamilton 43

Wellington 45, Winfield 35

Weskan 52, Wallace County 34

West Elk 47, Remington 38

Wichita Bishop Carroll 67, Wichita West 28

Wichita Heights 61, Wichita South 47

Wichita Northwest 44, Wichita Southeast 43

Wichita Trinity 81, Douglass 24

Wilson 61, Natoma 48