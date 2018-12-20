Concerning the Dec. 17 column by E.J. Dionne, notwithstanding his gun control beliefs, what bothers me is his and other "liberals" (forgive for the label) concept that the United States Senate is undemocratic because it gives equal representation to all the various states of the United States of America.

Mr. Dionne, among many others, believes that all states are not equal in our national republic. Some by virtue of larger urban populations are more worthy and thus those in those states more rural with lesser populations and thus more unworthy. Therefore, the United States Senate is inherently undemocratic!

Unless of course, his particular party is in the majority in the U.S. Senate. Then it, of course, becomes a great deliberative body.

If Mr. Dionne is to be taken at his word, then every act approved by this "undemocratic" Senate is a crime against our democracy, since the passing of the 17th amendment in 1913. Whether or not the body is in Republican or Democrat majority, each act or law passed should be considered null and void as such would be undemocratic!

This would include some of the greatest advances in human rights in history, not only of our nation but of the world!

But, then the U.S. Senate is undemocratic. Until, of course, the next election.

Jimmie A. Stark

Hutchinson