

Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9 a.m. today, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum. Hear from Cosmosphere CEO, Jim Remar, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 8 and the famous Earthrise photo. Coffee @ the Cosmo is free to the public. Coffee and pastries are provided.

December Third Thursday: 5:30-8 p.m. today, Ave A Park, 100 South Main Street, Hutchinson. Hutch Rec is excited to facilitate Hutchinson’s popular Third Thursday in Downtown Hutchinson, continuing the focus of art, music, and community. Each month will center around a focus, as we encourage businesses, groups, artists, and musicians to become involved as they see fit.

Christmas Cookie Decorating: 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Reno County Museum, 100 South Walnut Street, Hutchinson. For information: 620-662-1184, katie@underkansas.org. We will be providing a free cookie decorating event in the Museum's Houston Whiteside Conference Room. Cookies, frosting, and sprinkles are provided. Admission to the Oodleplex is also free during Third Thursday, and our exhibits will be open until 7:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to see the newly opened "Hutch Heroes: Firefighters" exhibit! Cookie decorating will end at 7:30 p.m. or when we run out of cookies. Limit one cookie per guest.

Michael Jr. LIVE: 7-8:30 p.m. today, First Church of the Nazarene, 4290 North Monroe Street, Hutchinson. Michael Jr is bringing his More Than Funny tour to Hutchinson. Cost: $20. For information: 620-662-1283. Michael Jr has brought laughter to The Tonight Show on NBC, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Comedy Central. For tickets, visit michaeljr.com.

