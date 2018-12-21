PREP GIRLS
HOAL
Moundridge 48, Marion 15
MARION — The Moundridge Wildcat girls put the defense on against the Marion Warriors, winning 48-15 in Heart of America League play Tuesday in Marion.
Moundridge led 10-5 after the first quarter and 22-5 at the half. Marion was held scoreless again in the fourth quarter.
Erin Durst led Moundridge with 14 points. Kourtney Kaufman added 10.
Chloe Burkholder led 0-6 Marion with six points. Two other players combined for nine points.
Moundridge is 5-2 and returns to play Jan. 9 at home against Remington.
MOUNDRIDGE (5-2, 1-0 HOAL) — Er.Durst 6 2-2 1, 14; El.Durst 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Stucky 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Kaufman 2 (2) 0-0 0, 10; Castor 1 0-0 2, 2; Unruh 1 2-3 4, 4; Elmore 0 0-0 0, 0; Eichelberger 0 3-4 0, 3; Sebrant 0 2-2 1, 2; TOTALS 12 (5) 9-11 9, 48.
MARION (0-6, 0-1 HOAL) — Burkholder 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Boudreaux 0 0-0 0, 0; Crabb 2 1-2 0, 5; White 0 0-0 1, 0; Slifer 0 0-0 1, 0; May 2 0-0 0, 4; Kelsey 0 0-0 2, 0; Stuchlik 0 0-0 2, 0; Regnier 0 0-0 1, 0; Waner 0 0-0 0, 0; Neufeld 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 4 (2) 1-2 11, 15.
Moundridge;10;12;11;15;—48
Marion;5;0;10;0;—15
JV BOYS
Campus 67, Newton 48
Maize 68, Newton 55
The Newton High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team lost a pair of games.
Tuesday, Newton lost to Campus 67-48 in Haysville. Newton trailed 31-13 at the half.
Thursday at Willis Gym, Newton fell to Maize 68-55. Newton trailed 37-22 at the half.
Newton hosts Hutchinson Jan. 4.
Tuesday’s game
NEWTON — Brackeen 4, Sauceda 2, Petz 18, Georgiou 2, Mills 2, Edwards 11, Ruth 5.
Campus;17;14;15;21;—67
Newton;6;7;26;12;—48
Thursday’s game
NEWTON — Coleman 4, Golubski 8, Petz 19, Mills 6, Edwards 10, Ruth 8.
Maize;18;19;18;12;—68
Newton;12;10;14;19;—55
FRESHMAN GIRLS
Maize 47, Newton 19
The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Maize 47-19 Thursday at Willis Gym.
No other details were reported.
Newton plays at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 4 at home against Hutchinson.
FRESHMAN BOYS
Newton 65, Maize 60
The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team downed Maize 65-60 Thursday at Ravenscroft Gym.
Newton led 30-21 at the half.
Newton hosts Hutchinson at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 4.
NEWTON — Koontz 10, Slechta 18, Crawford 8, Dorrell 17, Anderson 11, Franz 1.
Maize;12;9;17;22;—60
Newton;14;16;18;17;—65
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Eighth-grade boys
St. Mary 30, St. Thomas 25
The Newton St. Mary eighth-grade boys’ basketball team downed St. Thomas 30-25 Monday night in Wichita Catholic School League play.
St. Mary led 11-7 at the half.
ST. MARY — Eustace 14, Valdivia 6, Ruggiero 3, Cordell 5, Hernandez 2.
St. Thomas;7;18;—25
St. Mary;11;19;—30