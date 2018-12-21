Sheriff’s Department News

Arrests

• 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Madison St., Pomona, a 32-year-old female reported that she was battered by her boyfriend who had also broken her cell phone and damaged a wall in the home. James Bell, 31, Pomona, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• 11:26 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lavern Lohman, 52, Ottawa, was arrested on a Pomona municipal warrant for failure to appear.

• 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Avry Kee, 39, Kansas City, Kan., was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brandon Garland, 28, Olathe, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Ottawa Police Department News

Incidents

• 4:42 p.m. Monday, 1300 S. Twyman St., a 55-year-old female from Ottawa reported a violation of a protection from stalking order. The case is under investigation.

• Tuesday, 800 S. Cedar St., a 46-year-old female from Ottawa reported unknown suspects damaged the window of her apartment with a BB gun.

• 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, 300 N. Main St., a 2013 Nissan passenger car driven by Karen Butts, 61, Ottawa struck a 1994 Ford passenger car driven by Caden Franklin, 18, Baldwin City which then struck a 2002 Dodge passenger car driven by Nancy Hall, 61, Quenemo. No injuries were reported.

• 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 Industrial Ave., a 59-year-old male from Olathe reported an unknown individual was using his bussiness’ personal information for financial gain. The case is under investigation.

• 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, a 58-year-old female from Ottawa reported a known person stole items. The case is under investigation.

• 2:22 p.m. Thursday, a 71-year-old male from Ottawa reported an unknown individual stole his vehicle.

• 3:02 p.m. Thursday, a 41-year-old female from Ottawa reported that a 9-year-old male from Ottawa was bitten by a dog owned by Mishaun Evans, 37, Ottawa. Evans was cited for keeping a vicious animal.

Arrests

• 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, 1120 S. Ash St., Braxton George, 21, Ottawa, Payton Pope, 20, Ottawa, Beau Lynch 21, Ottawa, Brandon Yates, 20, Ottawa, were all arrested for trespassing after being found on the roof of Ottawa High School without permission.

• 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of S. Locust, Christopher Scherer, 33, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement

• 9 p.m., 900 block of Milner, Clifton Kline, 43, Lyndon was arrested for interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of W. 23rd St., Michael Thompson, 36, Ottawa, was arrested on a Johnson County warrant and an Allen County warrant.

• 10:05 a.m. Thursday, 100 E. 19th St., a 55-year-old man from Ottawa reported an individual stole items. Ethan Leach, 29, Ottawa was later located and arrested for theft, interference with law enforcement and no proof of insurance.

• 1:40 p.m., Thursday, 600 S. Poplar St., Adam Walker, 38, Ottawa, was arrested for domestic battery.

• 8:27 p.m. Thursday, 900 S. Burroughs St., a 21-year-old female from Ottawa reported being the victim of aggravated battery and criminal restraint. Kyle Morris, 21, Ottawa was arrested for the offenses.

Accidents

• 200 W. 5th St., a Ford Ranger driven by Robert Crowell, 46, Ottawa, struck a 2005 Toyota Scion owned by Debbie Schulz, 34. No injuries were reported.

• 9:33 p.m., 1325 Falcon Way, Drew Stephens, 34, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect struck his vehicle and left the scene. The case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Monday: 100 block of E. 10th Street, animal complaint; 100 block of Locust, noise complaint; 200 W. 1st St., solicitors; 400 block of Pendleton, drug activity.

• Tuesday: I-35 Hwy at milepost 198, general information; 200 block Beech St., special assignment; 600 block Main St., civil matter.

• Wednesday: 500 block of Main St., criminal use of a financial card; 600 block of Poplar St., special assignment; 100 block of Locust St., public assist.

• Thursday: 500 block of E 3rd St., parking complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., motorist assist; 300 block of E. 3rd St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 5:46 p.m. Monday, 722 E. Logan St., Ottawa, power line down.

• 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, 2nd and Main St., Ottawa, smell of smoke.

• Firefighters assisted with nine medical calls on Wednesday.