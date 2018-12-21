The National Weather Service predicts the days to come will bring Topeka high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Today's forecast calls for a high near 50, with sunny skies and winds initially coming from the northwest before shifting in the afternoon to come from the southwest.

Tonight is expected to bring a low around 31, with partly cloudy skies and winds from the south at around 5 mph.

The forecast subsequently calls for:

• A high near 49 Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and winds coming from the west at 5 to 10 mph before shifting in the afternoon to come from the northwest.

• A low around 28 Saturday night, with partly cloudy skies and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

• A high near 49 Sunday, with sunny skies and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

• A low around 30 Sunday night, with partly cloudy skies.

• A high near 51 Monday, with mostly sunny skies.

• A low around 33 Monday night, with mostly cloudy skies.

• A high near 51 on Christmas Day, with partly sunny skies.

• A low around 34 Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of rain and/or snow.

• A 70 percent chance of rain and/or snow Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 47.

• A 70 percent chance of rain and/or snow Wednesday night, with a low around 34.

• A 70 percent chance of rain and/or snow Thursday, with a high near 45.