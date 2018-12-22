A man who is waiting to be resentenced for a 2008 murder in Leavenworth was in court Friday for a hearing related to his upcoming sentencing proceeding.

But Matthew Astorga seemed focused on a petition filed in a civil case to address complaints he has about his detention at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Astorga, 41, was convicted of a first-degree murder charge for the Dec. 26, 2008, shooting death of Ruben Rodriguez.

Astorga was convicted following a trial in 2009 and received what is known as a Hard 50 sentence. This means he received a life sentence without possibility of parole for at least 50 years.

But he now has to be re-sentenced because the state’s old Hard 50 law was struck down by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Under a new law, a jury will have to decide whether Astorga should once again receive the Hard 50 sentence.

The sentencing proceeding with jurors is scheduled for Feb. 25 in Leavenworth County District Court. Court officials refer to the proceeding as a trial.

Astorga remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits to be resentenced.

He was in court Friday for a pretrial conference in the case.

Astorga's court-appointed attorney, KiAnn Caprice, said she had helped her client file what is known as a habeas petition to address complaints he has about his detention.

"That, for him, is his major concern today," Caprice said.

Caprice said she had thought another attorney would be appointed to represent Astorga in the habeas case, which is a civil case.

"I am not the type of the attorney to handle the habeas petition," she said.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said the civil case was not on his docket for Friday. But Gibbens said he would appoint an attorney to represent Astorga in that matter.

Astorga complained this matter already should have been addressed.

"This should have been taken care of weeks ago," he said.

Gibbens said he would speak with the district court clerk about the case and report back to Astorga.

The judge left the courtroom but returned to speak with Astorga about the civil case.

He said a hearing in the civil case is scheduled for Jan. 31. He said the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, which operates the County Jail, will be required to file an answer to the petition by then.

Gibbens said a date for an evidentiary hearing may be selected during the Jan. 31 hearing.

In the petition, Astorga cites several complaints about his treatment at the jail including allegations that medication is not being properly administered to him and that he has been kept in solitary confinement.

Another criminal case is pending against Astorga.

In this case, he is charged with battery on a county corrections officer. This crime is alleged to have occurred July 15, 2014.

Astorga is accused of spitting in the face of an officer at the jail.

This case is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 14 in Leavenworth County District Court.

