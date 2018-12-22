Authorities are investigating what appears to have been a shootout in a parking lot at a north Leavenworth business, a police spokesman said.

Authorities are investigating what appears to have been a shootout in a parking lot at a north Leavenworth business, a police spokesman said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Leavenworth police officer heard several gunshots.

"We received several 911 calls about the same gunshots," said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said it was discovered that the shots had been fired at a gas station at 1031 Metropolitan Ave.

People in two parked vehicles reportedly fired shots at each other. They then drove from the scene. One vehicle travel east on Metropolitan Avenue. The other traveled west.

A check of local hospital turned up no reports of injuries in connection to the incident, according to Nicodemus.

He said police have information about the vehicles as well as people who may have been involved.

There reportedly was damage to a third car, a 2013 Honda Civic, that happened to be at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR