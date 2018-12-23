There will be no city or county commission meetings this week because Monday is Christmas Eve and Tuesday is Christmas Day.

The Salina City Commission will not meet Monday, Dec. 31, because the date will fall on the fifth Monday of a month. The next regular City Commission meeting will be Monday, Jan. 7.

The Saline County Commission will not meet on Tuesday, Jan. 1, because it will be New Year’s Day. The next County Commission meeting will take place Wednesday, Jan. 2.

City and county offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. Staff will return to their regular schedules Wednesday, Dec. 26. City and county offices will also be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.