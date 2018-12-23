Animals
Impounds:
Female labrador retriever/shepherd mix, 300 block West 15th
Ellis County Sheriff
Wednesday
Motor vehicle accident with deer, 600 block Ellis Avenue
Suspicious activity, 280th Avenue and Munjor Road
Criminal damage to property, 1000 block Golf Course Road
Drug offenses, 2400 block East Seventh
Identity theft, Victoria
Warrant service, probation violation, 100 block West 12th
Driving under the influence, 2500 block Feedlot Road
Thursday
Warrant service, failure to appear, 100 block West 12th
Assist, 1100 block Fairground Road
Registered sex offender, 100 block West 12th
Motor vehicle accident, personal injury, 1400 block 210th Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with deer, 1000 block Pfeifer Avenue