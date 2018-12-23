The nation’s top-ranked team is no longer unblemished, and its days in that position appear numbered.

Kansas basketball dropped its first contest of the season Saturday night against No. 18 Arizona State at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz., falling 80-76 on a late collapse. The Jayhawks got a dominant 30-point, 14-rebound showing from star junior forward Dedric Lawson but little else offensively, leading for 37:19 until a late 9-0 run from the Sun Devils upended the road team in front of a raucous home environment. Trailing by two in the final minute, KU committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions to seal the outcome.

Here’s how the teams got to that point.

Lawson was a force in the opening period, scoring 18 points and hauling in eight rebounds in the half that saw the Jayhawks (10-1) go into the break with an eight-point advantage. The 6-foot-9, fundamentally-sound forward rendered ASU counterpart Zylan Cheatham helpless on a highlight spin-and-layup, later capping his first-half output with a 3-pointer that made him 8-for-10 shooting in the opening frame.

Lawson picked up right where he left off in the second half, scoring on a layup on the Jayhawks’ first possession, but the Sun Devils (9-2) didn’t go away.

In and out at the outset of the second half due to foul trouble, Lawson nevertheless put the Jayhawks up seven, 62-55, with a short jumper at the 8:15 mark. Remy Martin and Cheatham pulled ASU within three with back-to-back layups, and Devon Dotson and Rob Edwards traded 3s to keep the margin there until Marcus Garrett put KU back up five, 67-62, with a pair of free-throw make with 6:22 left.

Edwards, though, drained a second consecutive 3 to close the gap, but after another Garrett free-throw make, Lagerald Vick notched a four-point play on a made 3 and subsequent connection at the stripe, giving KU a 72-65 advantage at 4:58. Luguentz Dort, ASU’s leading scorer entering the contest, and Garrett traded free-throw makes, but the connections from the latter would be the Jayhawks’ last points ahead of the Sun Devils’ go-ahead run.

The ASU rally, a 9-0 stretch, was keyed by a Romello White layup, followed by a pair of Dort free-throw makes, continued on a Martin midrange jumper and capped on another 3-pointer by Edwards, giving the Sun Devils their first lead, 76-74, with 2:23 to play. Lawson locked the score at 76-all with a pair of clutch free-throw makes, but with 59 seconds left, Martin scored the decisive bucket, a guarded step-back jumper just past the free-throw line that gave ASU the lead for good.

KU had its chances to answer, but Vick committed an offensive foul on the Jayhawks’ ensuing drive and, with 6.9 seconds left, was part of a second turnover, throwing a pass back to Dotson that the latter couldn’t handle near midcourt in what turned into an over-and-back violation.

Edwards capped his 13 second-half points with a pair of free-throw makes with 6.1 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, and KU couldn't get another shot off.

Edwards finished with a team-high 15 points for the Sun Devils, who had five players in double-figures. Vick scored 14 points and Dotson 12 to round out the top contributors for the Jayhawks, who committed 16 turnovers.

The Jayhawks play one more nonconference contest, a 1 p.m. Dec. 29 home date against Eastern Michigan, before starting conference play with an 8 p.m. Jan. 2 tilt against Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse.