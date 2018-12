Charles and Peggy Carlson of Savonburg won the duplicate bridge match Dec. 19 in Garnett. Zondra Waymire and Doris King of Ottawa tied Lynda Feuerborn and Faye Leitch of Garnett for second and third, Phyllis Cobbs and Patty Barr of Garnett came in fourth. Steve Brodmerkle of Neosho Falls and Anita Dennis of Garnett were in fifth place,

Duplicate bridge will resume Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Garnett Inn. All bridge players are welcome.