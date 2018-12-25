Merry Christmas, Hutchinson. There are some things to do to get out of the house today. Here are three of them:

1. Church on Christmas, various sites. Some churches are having Christmas Day services, including Our Redeemer Lutheran and Grace Episcopal, starting at 10 a.m

2. "Christmas Vacation," 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, 18 E First Avenue. Admission $4, available at 7:30 p.m. Unwind with a family stranger than yours -- the Griswolds in the original 1989 movie. Rated PG-13.

3. "Escape" the holidays: MetaCog Escape Games, 2606 N. Main Street. Open Christmas Day with discounts. Call 620-755-5757 for more information.