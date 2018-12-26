The Democrats are attempting to overthrow the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election. This isn’t being accomplished by means of violent military involvement but by a plan hatched out of the minds of Democrat Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama and their henchmen -- James Comey, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, etc.)

Hillary Clinton and her supporters can’t get over the fact that she lost to an outsider with no political experience! That just wasn’t supposed to happen to “Queen Hillary,” the “anointed one” of the Democratic Party. They say she lost due to Russian interference. That’s when they “cooked up” this fabricated Russian dossier hoax to undermine President Trump and his achievements.

Hillary, you need nothing more than to look in the mirror to see why you lost. It was because of you and nothing else. You called lots of Americans “deplorables” and “irredeemables.” You also told coal miners that you were putting them out of business but still welcomed their votes. How absurd!

And now we have this Russian collusion delusion confusion nonsense with the liberal print and television media acting as cheerleaders to this nefarious scheme.

Just recently Vogue magazine made fun of First Lady Melania Trump for holding hands with her husband, Donald Trump. Also, Michelle Obama has gotten in on the act with some snarky comments about the First Lady and about a gift Melania gave to her.

Instead of blaming Donald Trump and his supporters, it would be great if the Democrats could put America first instead of causing division by demanding their own way.

They always want the Republicans to compromise. Now it’s time they compromise since they are not in power.

Don Etchison

Haven