A large portion of Northwest Kansas, including Goodland and Colby, is under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Chris Jakub said Goodland is forecasted to receive four to eight inches of snow tonight. The city will continue to receive snowfall through Thursday afternoon. Jakub said snow-packed roads in affected areas will be hazardous for drivers.

Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Wallace, Logan, Gove, Greeley, and Wichita counties are under a Winter Storm Warning through 6 p.m. Central Standard Time or 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time Thursday afternoon.