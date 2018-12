KINSLEY - A one-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Tuesday about 10 miles north of Kinsley sent Jessica Trejo, 19, Liberal, to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital with a suspected minor injury.

Trejo was driving a 2001 Pontiac Firebird north on U.S. 183 when the car left to the road on the right side. She overcorrected and crossed the center line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol report. The car left the road, overturned, and landed on its top, the report said. She was wearing her seatbelt.