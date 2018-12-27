Look for rain to continue during the day on Thursday as highs should reach the mid-50s by late morning in the Topeka area.

Cooler air should arrive by afternoon, with the mercury dropping throughout the remainder of the day.

Much lower temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday, as highs both days should only top out around 30 degrees.

Sunday's highs should be back in the lower-40s under sunny skies.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 54 by 11 a.m., then falling to around 35 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday night: A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday, New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 35.