Hutchonian's have always played baseball. The town's first baseball park was Northside Field at 14th & Walnut about 1880.

The next field was a huge facility named the Hutchinson Athletic Park at Ave. C & Adams from 1905 to 1924. It was home to the minor league Hutchinson Saltpackers, featuring famed pitcher "Smoky Joe Wood", in 1907.

The city established a new baseball park In 1928, calling it the Carey Park Diamond. In 1962, the field was renamed to honor Wilbur "Bud" Detter.

In 1970, the field was leased to Nelson Hobart to promote the collegiate level Hutchinson Broncs (1971-1984). In 1991, the field was renamed Hobart-Detter Field. It is currently home to the Hutchinson Monarchs, there since 2009.