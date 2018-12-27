On the east side of South Hutchinson, travelers may come upon an unexpected patch of green — even through the winter.

Simple Abundance Farm is an urban vegetable farm nestled on a formerly vacant lot in South Hutchinson. Maggie and Adam Pounds operate the farm and sell their produce at the Reno County Farmers Market, and now, at their Simple Abundance Farm Stand across the street.

Two factors drove the creation of the farm stand, which opened in November. One was the Pounds’ desire to offer produce year round, not only during the farmers market, and the other was simply the number of people who had asked for one.

“There were a lot of people who asked if we had one or would do one,” Maggie Pounds said. “The more we thought through the kinds, we decided we could actually do this.”

The Pounds wanted to make sure a farm stand would fit into their mission of providing fresh, local produce and not being wasteful. They also had to consider if they could keep it stocked.

Simple Abundance specializes in microgreens, baby greens, salad mixes, and also grows vegetables like turnips, and in the summer tomatoes, cucumbers and more.

The microgreens, lettuce, kale, spinach and others can be grown in the greenhouse throughout the winter, allowing them to keep the farm stand stocked.

“As a small farm, in general, we like to focus on the specialty greens, even during the summer, and that’s what’s fun, too,” Maggie Pounds said. “The fall and the colder times, especially the fall, greens love it. So when the farmers market ends, we are like ‘Our stuff looks so good right now.’”

Adam Pounds added that growing through the winter is also less intensive.

“Honestly growing in the winter is really easy,” he said. “I never have to weed, I never water. It just sits there and grows.”

The microgreens can also be grown outside, so if they lost all their outside crops, they decided they would be able to keep the farm stand stocked.

They went for it and did some renovations to part of a building they use for cold storage, washing and bagging veggies and greens. Bags of greens are on display and ready for purchase in an old soda cooler, while totes inside the cooler hold kale and bigger vegetables.

They’ve also invited other vendors to join them, some from the Reno County Farmers Market. Inside the farm stand are soaps made by Adam Moore, art created by artists from Newton, and Inspirit Kombucha on tap.

One of the most popular items for sale is fresh roasted coffee from R&R Roasters.

“We like having the drinks and things because it gives people a reason to come back more frequently,” Adam Pounds said. “Our sales aren’t massive per person, so we like to have kind of a constant flow.”

They are also looking to potentially have honey from a vendor in Wichita in the future, and have partnered with the Wichita chapter of Boomerang Bags to offer reusable canvas bags that can be used by anyone and brought back on their next visit.

The farm stand will remain open during the farmers market season as well, allowing folks who can’t make it out Saturday mornings to be able to pick up produce. The whole operation is self service, and to take part people need only to become a member — which is free.

“It’s really simple,” Maggie Pounds said. “The membership is just so we can show people how it works and get them set up.”

While the farm stand is fully operational, continued improvements are planned. The Pounds plant to put a new coat of paint on the outside, eventually adding a mural on the building by Hutchinson artist Brady Scott. Scott painted a mural on the small building at the Simple Abundance Farm.

A room connected to the farm stand is currently being transformed into a Kansas Department of Agriculture-inspected kitchen, which the Pounds plan to use to create sauerkraut, kimchi and other fermented vegetables.

The farm stand has also allowed the farm itself to grow. Simple Abundance recently acquired another vacant lot just down the street. They mow it for the owner and he lets them farm it.

“For the longest time when we thought of expanding, it was like ‘How do we sell it?’” Adam Pounds said. “But now that we have an outlet outside of the farmers market we can, and now we’re not trying to make our entire year’s income in six months.”