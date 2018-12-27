More than $1,500 worth of items, including a handgun, were taken from a vehicle early Wednesday, adding to a total of more than 15 vehicle burglaries in rural Saline County since Sunday.

A 40-year-old man from Ponca, Okla., was visiting friends or relatives in the 5200 block of East North Street and had parked his vehicle in a yard and left it unlocked Tuesday night, said Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

At about 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, the man discovered the vehicle had been broken into and several items taken, including headsets valued at $20, prescription sunglasses worth $200, a homemade speaker box estimated at $400, and a 9mm handgun with ammunition stored in a gun case with a total value of $750.

No suspects have yet been arrested, Soldan said, but he suspected the burglaries were committed by the same person or persons. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS (8477).