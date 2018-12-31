

NYE 2018 at Oliver's: 7 p.m. today, Oliver's Beef & Brew-Hutchinson, 925 E. 30th, Hutchinson. DJ, free breakfast at midnight and champagne toast, as well as drink specials and party favors. No cover charge.

New Year's Eve Mic Drop: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today, Downtown Hesston. Family-friendly New Year's Eve event in downtown Hesston that will feature music, food and a "drop" of a giant microphone at 7:15 p.m.

New Year's Eve Party: from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. today, MetaCog Escape Games, 2606 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Snacks, drinks, and escape rooms to play. Open to all bookings and walk-ins at 19 percent off for the upcoming New Year.

New Year's Eve Party: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. today, ThreeOne6 Hutch, 1701 N. Main, Hutchinson. Join us in the Activity Building as we ring in the new year with board games and video games. We will be in the gym, youth room, and fireplace room. Bring your favorite board games and video game systems and games as well as finger foods. We will drop you off at home after the party is over.

