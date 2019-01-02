A Lansing woman suffered a head injury when her vehicle went off of the road and struck a fence and tree, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday north of Leavenworth Road on Kansas 7 Highway-U.S. 73.

An 18-year-old woman was driving south on K-7 in a Nissan Sentra when the vehicle went off of the road.

The driver was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The vehicle was towed from the scene, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The woman was cited for alleged speeding, which is believed to have contributed to the accident, according to Sherley.