Today's Birthday (01/02/19). Thoughtful planning lays foundations for good fortune this year. Take charge, and provide what's needed. Enjoy romantic surprises. Reach a personal milestone this winter, before taking a new tack with shared finances. A partnership deepens this summer, leading to personal changes. Practice humility, compassion and reflection.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The next two days are good for travel. Educational opportunities present themselves. What you're learning benefits your career. Do your homework well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep building a strong financial foundation together over the next few day. Consider the long-term implications before investing. Put away provisions for the future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Negotiate and compromise. Partnership comes easier for a few days. Your collaboration could get lucrative. Join forces with a master. Listen to suggestions and advice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Discipline benefits your work, health and fitness. Collaborate with a mentor, coach or trainer to grow faster. A new project demands more attention today and tomorrow.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Love feeds your spirit. Plan some fun for the next few days, especially with someone charming. Share your talents, games and enthusiasms. Give and take.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Home draws you in. Get into a two-day domestic phase. Find simple, inexpensive improvements and renovations. Clean, sort and organize. Let go of extra stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Dive into a new communications project. Write, articulate and design a persuasive message. Diligence provides satisfying results. Use creativity and style with a domestic renovation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Bring in the money today and tomorrow. Apply creativity and communications savvy to sales and marketing. Have faith in your own imagination. Persuade and inspire.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially strong. Take charge for the result you want. You can make it happen! It could even get profitable. When you're hot, you're hot.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Rest and recuperate. Your batteries have been running low. Meditate on the road ahead, and choose your course. Make plans and reservations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Resources, ideas and information flow through your network of friends, allies and colleagues. Consult an expert with a tricky challenge. Discover new connections.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Crazy career dreams could seem possible, especially today and tomorrow. Schedule carefully, and streamline your routine. Polish your portfolio, and maintain strict standards.