Just three games since Bethel’s Dakota Foster returned to the lineup because of injury, the junior was injured again in an 81-68 loss to 12th-ranked Southwestern Wednesday night in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Foster went down with an apparent ankle injury with 11:15 left in the game. Bethel was down by five when Foster went out.

“I sure hope it’s nothing serious,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “He brings a lot to our team. He snaps us out of those scoring droughts. He was just starting to play well again after a concussion, so he’s a big concern for us. There was a big turnaround. We had a couple of momentum killers. Dakota getting hurt was huge. Then we got a technical six points down. It was not being composed and letting them get to spots.”

Cameron Hunt led the Moundbuilders with 41 points. Unwana Ekiko scored 14 and Andrew Hamm scored 10. Brent Smith had 10 rebounds.

Southwestern is 13-1, 9-1 in KCAC play.

“Hunt is really good,” Artaz said. “He’s a special player. He was making pull-up jumpers all over the floor. He’s a tough guy to guard and when he’s hitting like that, it’s tough to stop them.”

Jaylon Scott scored 15 points to lead Bethel, followed by Foster with 14, Kiesean Weihler with 13 and Poe Bryant with 11.

Southwestern finished 53.2 percent from the field (33 of 62), nine of 24 from 3-point range. Bethel was 23 of 57 shooting (40.4 percent), seven of 24 from 3-point range. Bethel was outrebounded 43-24.

“We gave up a lot of offensive tip-ins,” Artaz said. “It’s something that hurt us. That’s something we have not done to this point. They were physical. They were playing up above us and getting those tip-ins. We have to get back to being physical and going to get the basketball.”

Bethel led by as many as six early in the game. Southwestern made a late run to lead by as many as 13 late in the half. Terrell Marshall hit a trey off the glass at the buzzer to get Bethel back within 10, 42-32.

Bethel was 12 of 30 from the field, while Bethel got within five early in the second half. Southwestern replied with a 7-0 run.

A Garrett White trey got the Threshers within two midway in the second half. The Moundbuilders again built its lead back out to as many as 17, aided by a Bethel technical.

Bethel drops to 9-7, 4-6 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Friends (11-4, 7-3 KCAC). The Falcons are on a seven-game winning streak.

“Those are the games I enjoy the most — those quick turnaround games,” Artaz said. “It gives us a chance to show our mental toughness. If we’re a mentally tough team, two games in three games, we should be licking our chops over that. … We’ll go back to next guy up. We won’t make excuses and get going in the right direction.”

SOUTHWESTERN (13-1, 9-1 KCAC) — Cameron Hunt 16-27 5-6 41, Brent Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Andrew Hamm 5-7 1-1 12, Troy Baker 4-5 0-0 8, Jarehn White 0-1 0-0 0, Kyrece Mills 1-3 0-0 2, Ahmad Pratt 0-4 0-0 0, Simpson Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Dayton McGroarty 0-0 0-0 0, Unwana Ekiko 5-7 0-0 14. TOTALS 33-62 6-7 81.

BETHEL (9-7, 4-6 KCAC) — Trey Sleep 0-0 0-0 0, Poe Bryant 5-8 0-2 11, Dakota Foster 4-6 4-4 14, Terrell Marshall 1-4 0-0 3, Jalal Gondal 1-4 0-0 3, Sam Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, Kiesean Weiher 4-10 5-8 13, Danen Kistner 0-3 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 5-11 5-6 15, Greg White 0-0 0-0 0, Clifford Byrd, Jr 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett White 3-8 1-2 9. TOTALS 23-57 15-22 68.

S-western;42;39;—81

Bethel;32;36;—68

Total fouls — SC 19, BC 11. Technical fouls — BC: Bryant 7:26-2h. Fouled out — SC: Hamm 2:48-2h. 3-point shooting — SC 9-24 (Hunt 4-8, Hamm 1-2, J.White 0-1, Pratt 0-3, Anderson 0-4, Ekiko 4-6), BC 7-24 (Bryant 1-2, Foster 2-2, Marshall 1-2, Gondal 1-4, Morgan 0-3, Weiher 0-2, Kistner 0-3, Scott 0-1, Ga.White 2-5). Rebounds — SC 43 (Smith 10), BC 24 (Scott 5). Assists — SC 14 (Hunt 5), BC 10 (Marshall 4). Turnovers — SC 20 (Hunt 6), BC 15 (Foster 4). Blocked shots — SC 1 (Baker 1), BC 2 (Weiher 1, Scott 1). Steals — SC 5 (Hunt 3), BC 11 (Scott 6).