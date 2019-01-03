MANHATTAN — This time a stout defense was not enough to rescue Kansas State.

The offensively challenged and shorthanded Wildcats simply didn't have enough firepower to match a Texas team that suddenly could not miss.

The Longhorns took the lead for good with 9-1 run midway through the second half, then reeled off 10 more to blow it open Wednesday night as they buried K-State, 67-47, in the Big 12 opener at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State was without point guard Kamau Stokes, their most consistent scorer over the last four games, who reinjured his foot and did not suit up.

Texas (9-4, 1-0 Big 12), went on a late 3-point shooting spree, knocking down five over the last 4 1/2 minutes. The Longhorns were 9 of 11 from long range in the second half and shot 60.9 percent overall after the break.

K-State (10-3, 0-1), shot just 32.7 for the game and was 2 of 8 on 3-pointers in the second half. Texas outrebounded the Wildcats, 34-32.

For Texas, Jase Febres was 8 of 10 from the field, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range to finish with 23 points. Kerwin Roach added 10 points and Jackson Hayes nine points and 11 rebounds.

Makol Mawien was the only K-State player in double figures with 13 points, followed by Xavier Sneed with nine. Mawien, Barry Brown and Cartier Diarra each had five rebounds.

Brown's driving with 11:38 left gave K-State a 35-34 advantage. But three straight empty possessions — including a pair of turnovers — and Febres' consecutive 3-pointers put Texas back in front to stay, triggering a 9-1 run.

The Longhorns went up 43-36 on Hayes free throw with 8:37 to go and stretched it to 47-38 on a pair of Osetkowski free throws at the 7:08 mark.

Two straight 3-pointers from Courtney Ramey and Febres stretched the lead to 57-41 with 3:22 left and effectively put the game out of reach.

Two Mawien free throws put K-State a head, 31-29, but Roach's 3-pointer started a string of four straight lead changes. The lead changed hands seven times in the first 8 1/2 minutes the period.

K-State extended a five-point run to 10 points by scoring the first five of the second half and going up 27-25 on Mawien's rebound basket with 17:02 left. Brown started the period with a 3-pointer.

Elijah Mitrou-Long's 3-pointer ended the Texas drought at the 16:15 mark and put the Longhorns back in front by a point. Following a Brown basket in the lane, Ramey's free throw tied it at 29-29 for Texas.

K-State scored the last five points of the half but still trailed 25-22 at the break.

The Wildcats got a break right before halftime when, with Texas holding for a last shot, Diarra stole the ball from Roach and beat the buzzer with a breakaway dunk. The play came after the Longhorns had gotten an offensive rebound and had a chance to expand a five-point lead.

K-State shot a chilly 30 percent from the floor in the half, but stayed close by limiting Texas to 36 percent and forcing eight Longhorn turnovers. The Wildcats also knocked down 4 of 10 3-point attempt while Texas was 5 of 16.

The taller Longhorns had a 21-18 rebounding advantage at the break but K-State had a 5-4 advantage on the offensive boards.

K-State led just once in the half, 9-7, when Shaun Neal-Williams converted a layup off a turnover and full-court pass from Levi Stockard. Sneed tied it at 7-7 with a 3-pointer moments earlier.

But back-to-back 3-pointers from Febres put Texas in front for the rest of the half, 13-9. The Longhorns followed that with threes from Hepa Kamaka and Mitrou-Long to lead 19-14 and took their biggest lead at 25-17 on consecutive layups from Matt Coleman and Roach.

Sneed led K-State at the half with six points, followed by five each from Mike McGuirl and Neal-Williams. Febres led Texas with eight.

Stokes a late scratch

Senior point guard Kamau Stokes did not suit up against Texas after an old foot injury flared up Wednesday before the game.

It was the same foot that Stokes tweaked during the Georgia State game on Dec. 15, though he came back from that injury four days later to lead a dramatic comeback victory over Southern Miss. Stokes also led the Wildcats with 20 points last Saturday as they held off a George Mason rally, 59-58.

Sophomore guard Mike McGuirl started in Stokes' place.

Kpegeol in uniform

Guard Goodnews Kpegeol, who signed with K-State in November as part of its 2019 recruiting class is enrolled for the second semester and was suited up for Wednesday's game against Texas.

The 6-foot-6 Kpegeol, who spent the first semester at Taylor Made Prep in Florida, is expected to redshirt and play as a freshman in 2019-20.

TEXAS (9-4) — Hayes 3-4 3-4 9, Osetkowski 1-5 3-4 6, Mitrou-Long 2-7 0-0 6, Roach 4-7 0-0 10, Coleman 3-9 0-0 6, Hepa 1-3 0-0 3, Hamm 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 0-0 0-0 0, Nevins 0-0 0-0 0, Ramey 1-3 1-2 4, Febres 8-10 0-1 23. TOTALS 23-48 7-11 67.

KANSAS ST. (10-3) — Mawien 5-13 3-4 13, Sneed 3-11 0-0 9, McGuirl 2-4 0-1 5, Brown 3-10 1-2 8, Diarra 2-8 2-5 6, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Trice 0-0 0-0 0, Stockard 0-2 0-0 0, McAtee 0-0 0-0 0, Neal-Williams 2-4 1-2 6. TOTALS 17-52 7-14 47.

Texas;25;42;—67

Kansas St.;22;25;—47

3-Point Goals — Texas 14-27 (Febres 7-9, Roach 2-3, Mitrou-Long 2-5, Ramey 1-2, Hepa 1-3, Osetkowski 1-3, Coleman 0-2), Kansas St. 6-18 (Sneed 3-7, McGuirl 1-2, Neal-Williams 1-2, Brown 1-4, Diarra 0-3). Fouled Out — Roach. Rebounds — Texas 33 (Hayes 11), Kansas St. 29 (Mawien, Brown, Diarra 5). Assists — Texas 20 (Coleman 6), Kansas St. 11 (Brown 5). Total Fouls — Texas 15, Kansas St. 8.