A paraglider in Australia got the ride of his life after getting tangled up in a dust devil.

Footage of the encounter, filmed by the paraglider's wife and obtained by Mashable, shows the man's whirlwind encounter. The dust devil catches the man then spins him in the air repeatedly.

The incident happened in Manilla, a town on Australia's eastern edge.

Thankfully, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp., the paraglider was uninjured.