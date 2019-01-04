Pratt community leader Jeanette Siemens takes a look at how humans become immune to change.

Here we are at the turn of the year saying “how did that happen so fast?” This is also a time many of us begin reflecting on the last twelve months and think about making those New Year’s resolutions. In some cases (I won’t name names) it may be the same things or similar to what I (they) have been saying the last couple of years.

I can’t help but reflect on a concept I was exposed through the Kansas Leadership Center entitled “Immunity to Change.” It seems that just as our bodies have a build in immune system, we also have immunity to making changes in our lives. Even though we truly want and have the best intentions ever, we keep running into road blocks to making that change.

Part of the training include identifying something you are wanting to change which can include anything from wanting to shed a few pounds to turning over some responsibilities to someone else and so on. It needs to be something we really feel strongly about doing and really want it, yet it seems it doesn’t happen.

We need to then ask ourselves, what are some things I unknowingly do so sabotage the effort? Sometimes as much as we think we really want to do things differently, unconsciously we have fears of something happening we don’t like. So ask yourself, what are some of the things I may be doing to put up roadblocks. If you take a long hard look maybe, they won’t do it the same way and it will look different. Maybe it will fail and I will feel guilty or on the other hand, maybe someone else will do it better and I may lose some of the credit. Hmmm? Maybe I have some hidden values that I don’t really want to acknowledge that keep it from working, for example, as mentioned, maybe I will lose some of the credit and acknowledgement. The “thing” will be out from under my control. These are the thoughts and feelings that we tend to push back and not admit we feel.

So things to consider are do I really want to make this change and deep down, what could really happen if I do accomplish this goal or resolution? Will all those things I don’t want to say out loud really come true or maybe my life be better for it all? Thoughts for the New Year.

Good luck and Happy New Year everyone. May it be a good one.