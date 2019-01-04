BOWLING

EASTGATE METRO

Team Retired;3;1

Moxie’s Drinking Team;3;1

Hillsboro Ford;3;1

Busy Bees;3;1

Fusion 5;3;1

Scotty’s Dogs;2;2

Prestige Worldwide;2;2

Eastgate Lanes;1;3

Linn Pinns;1;3

Looney Tunes;1;3

Todd’s Pro Shop;1;3

One Left;1;3

High Single Game — Men: Brice Foth, 279; Women: Melissa Barton, 205; High Single Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 676; Women: Melissa Barton, 613; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,057. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,037.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;46.5;25.5

Curtis C’s;45;27

Winssome;45;27

Die Hards;42;30

Foxes;41;31

Shish Kabobs;40;32

Spare Me;36.5;35.5

Barb’s Kids;35;37

Just Luck;26.5;45.5

Teddy Bears;24;28

Coffeemates;19.5;52.5

High Single Game — Men: Gene Kristenson, 254; Women: Brenda Buller, 180; High Single Series — Men: Mandy Serrano, 616; Women: Brenda Buller, 491; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 801; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,237.

Thunder acquires

Zombo from Cincy

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder acquired forward Dominic Zombo from the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.

A native of Ballwin, Mo., Zombo is a four-year pro, who spent all four seasons in the ECHL. He played one season with the Toledo Walleye and the last three with Cincinnati.

In 216 pro games, he has 25 goals with 48 assists. In eight playoff games, he has two assists.

This season, he had three assists in 13 games with the Cyclones.

Zombo played four years of college hockey with Nebraska-Omaha, scoring 36 goals with 50 assists. He helped lead the Mavericks to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2015, falling to Providence in the semifinals.