PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas League

Halstead 52, Hillsboro 27

HILLSBORO — The Halstead High School girls’ basketball team returned to the court with a 52-27 win over Hillsboro Friday to open Central Kansas League play.

Halstead led 19-14 after the first quarter and made an 11-3 run in the second. Hillsboro was held to 10 points in the second half.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 17 points. Josephine Engel added 13 points with 11 rebounds, hitting 11 of 14 from the free throw line. Madelief Bracht added 12 points.

Teegan Werth led 2-4 Hillsboro with 10 points.

Halstead is 8-0 and hosts Haven Tuesday in a key league matchup.

HALSTEAD (8-0, 1-0 CKL) — H.Lewis 3-6 0-2 6, Heck 0-0 0-0 0, C.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Gerber 6-17 5-7 17, Kelley 1-3 0-0 2, Engel 1-6 11-14 13, Werner 1-1 0-0 2, Black 0-0 0-0 0, Bracht 5-13 2-3 12, Mueller 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17-45 18-26 52.

HILLSBORO (2-4, 0-1 CKL) — Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0, Klein 0-3 1-2 1, Werth 3-11 4-7 10, Franz 0-0 0-0 0, Funk 0-3 2-2 2, Kleiner 1-9 4-4 6, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Hein 0-0 0-0 0, Ediger 0-2 0-0 0, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Berens 0-4 1-2 1, Weisbeck 3-8 1-1 7, TOTALS 7-42 13-18 27.

Halstead;19;11;10;12;—52

Hillsboro;14;3;5;5;—27

Total fouls — Halstead 18, Hillsboro 19. Technical fouls — Halstead: coach. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Halstead 0-2 (Bracht 0-2), Hillsboro 0-8 (Werth 0-4, Kleiner 0-3, Ediger 0-1). Rebounds — Halstead 44 (Engel 11), Hillsboro 27 (Weisbeck 5). Assists — Halstead 1 (H.Lewis 1), Hillsboro 3 (Ediger 1, Weisbeck 1). Turnovers — Halstead 22 (Schroeder 7), Hillsboro 28 (Kleiner 6, Weisbeck 6). Blocked shots — Halstead 2 (Schroeder 1, Engel 1), Hillsboro 2 (Kleiner 1, Weisbeck 1). Steals — Halstead 16 (Schroeder 4), Hillsboro 12 (Weisbeck 5).

Non-League

Sedgwick 45, Lyons 40

SEDGWICK — Grace Thompson scored 29 points to lift the Sedgwick Cardinal girls to a 45-40 win over Lyons Friday in non-league play in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals trailed Lyons 31-17 at the half, but outscored the Lions 14-6 in the third quarter and 14-3 in the fourth quarter.

Thompson hit 12 of 15 from the line for the game and scored 22 points in the second half.

Kristina Head scored 24 points for Lyons, 3-3.

Sedgwick is 4-3 and hosts Sterling Tuesday to open Heart of America League play.

LYONS (3-3) — Stansbury 0 0-0 1, 0; Arriola 0 0-0 3, 0; Konda 0 0-0 0, 0; Head 10 4-7 1, 24; Vargas 0 0-0 4, 0; Fierro 2 0-0 4, 4; Belok 1 2-3 4, 4; Stover 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; TOTALS 14 (2) 6-10 19, 40.

SEDGWICK (4-3) — Rogers 0 0-0 2, 0; K.Matson 0 0-0 0, 0; Zerger 0 2-2 4, 2; M.Matson 1 0-1 0, 2; Werner 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; McGinn 0 3-4 2, 3; Lacey 2 2-3 1, 6; Thompson 7 (1) 12-15 1, 29, Brown 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 10 (2) 19 12, 45.

Lyons;16;15;6;3;—40

Sedgwick;11;6;14;14;—45

PREP BOYS

Central Kansas League

Hillsboro 67, Halstead 49

HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Trojans upended the Halstead Dragon boys 67-49 Friday night in the Central Kansas League opener for each team.

Hillsboro led 12-5 after the first quarter and 28-17 at the half, winning the third and fourth quarters as well.

Wes Shaw scored 20 points with 11 rebounds for Hillsboro, 4-3. Darian Ratzlaff added 11 points.

Braden Gerber scored 25 points for Halstead.

The Dragons are 6-2 and host Haven Tuesday.

HALSTEAD (6-2, 0-1 CKL) — Kohr 0-0 0-0 0, Farmer 3-7 2-3 9, O’Brien 1-12 3-5 5, Gerber 8-21 9-13 25, Talbot 1-1 1-1 3, Radke 0-0 0-0 0, Schulte 1-1 0-0 2, Drake 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 0-1 2-2 2, TOTALS 14-43 19-26 49.

HILLSBORO (4-3, 1-0 CKL) — Hanschu 2-4 0-0 6, Boldt 0-0 0-0 0, Rempel 2-3 0-0 4, M.Potucek 3-4 1-1 7, Unruh 0-0 0-0 0, G.Ratzlaff 1-1 0-0 3, Linnens 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 4-6 1-1 9, C.Potucek 3-8 0-2 7, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Hein 0-0 0-0 0, D.Ratzlaff 3-9 5-7 11, Knoll 0-1 0-0 0, Shaw 10-20 0-2 20, TOTALS 28-57 7-13 67.

Halstead;5;12;17;15;—49

Hillsboro;12;16;19;20;—67

Total fouls — Halstead 16, Hillsboro 21. Technical fouls — Halstead: Schulte. Fouled out — Hillsboro: Rempel. 3-point shooting — Halstead 2-11 (Farmer 1-4, O’Brien 0-3, Gerber 0-3, Talbott 1-1), Hillsboro 4-11 (Hanschu 2-3, G.Ratzlaff 1-1, C.Potucek 1-4, D.Ratzlaff 0-3). Rebounds — Halstead 23 (O’Brien 4), Hillsboro 43 (Shaw 11). Assists — Halstead 2 (Farmer 2), Hillsboro 12 (D.Ratzlaff 4). Turnovers — Halstead 22 (O’Brien 7), Hillsboro 22 (C.Potucek 3, Harris 3, D.Ratzlaff 3). Blocked shots — Halstead 2 (Farmer 1, O’Brien 1), Hillsboro 2 (M.Potucek 1, Shaw 1). Steals — Halstead 13 (Farmer 5), Hillsboro 8 (C.Potucek 3).

Hoisington 58, Hesston 52

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather boys fell to Hoisington 58-52 Friday to open Central Kansas League play in Hesston.

The Swathers trailed 22-21 at the half and 32-28 after three quarters. Hesston was outscored 22-6 from the free throw line.

Mason Haxton scored 23 points for the 4-3 Cardinals. Drew Nicholson added 13.

Freshman Nick Arnold scored 10 points for Hesston.

The Swathers are 6-2 and play Tuesday at Smoky Valley.

HOISINGTON (4-3, 1-0 CKL) — Nicholson 3 (1) 4-4 3, 13; Brewer 0 (1) 2-2 3, 5; X.Robinson 3 3-6 3, 9; Haxton 6 11-12 4, 23; Woydziak 0 0-0 3, 0; C.Robinson 2 0-2 0, 4; Donovan 1 2-2 3, 4; TOTALS 15 (2) 22-28 19, 58.

HESSTON (6-2, 0-1 CKL) — McDonald 1 (2) 1-2 3, 9; Schilling 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Eilert 1 1-1 3, 3; Toews 0 0-0 3, 0; Richardson 3 (1) 0-0 4, 9; Spencer 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; M.Arnold 2 2-4 2, 6; Humphreys 1 (1) 1-3 0, 6; N.Arnold 3 (1) 1-1 1, 10; Schmidt 0 0-0 2, 0; Bollinger 2 0-0 5, 10; TOTALS 14 (6) 6-11 24, 52.

Hoisington;16;6;10;26;—58

Hesston;5;16;7;24;—52

Wheat State League

Rural Vista 31, Goessel 30 OT

HOPE — The Goessel Bluebird boys fell to Rural Vista 31-30 in overtime in Wheat State League play.

Goessel led 16-13 at the half and 22-19 after three quarters.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with 11 points. Rural Vista’s individual scoring was not listed. Rural Vista is 5-2, 2-1 in league play.

Goessel is 3-4, 2-1 in WSL play and hosts Solomon Tuesday.

GOESSEL (3-4, 2-1 WSL) — Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmidt 1 0-0 1, 2; Hiebert 1 0-0 2, 2; Hagewood 0 0-0 3, 0; Wiens 0 0-0 0, 0; Dy.Lindeman 1 (3) 0-0 2, 11; Wuest 1 0-0 0, 2; Z.Zogleman 1 0-0 0, 2; Dr.Lindeman 2 1-4 1, 5; Gaeddert 0 0-0 0, 0; Ballesta 3 0-2 2, 6; TOTALS 10 (3) 1-6 11, 30.

RURAL VISTA (5-2, 2-1 WSL) — TOTALS 10 (3) 2-4 14, 31.

Goessel;9;7;6;5;3;—30

Rural Vista;9;4;6;8;4;—31

Non-League

Moundridge 57, Oxford 19

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys downed Oxford 57-19 Friday in non-league play.

“We played hungry to get back after it and played with a lot of energy,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Good to get all the guys into the game and all 10 scored.

Moundridge led 35-10 at the half.

Dillon Vogts led Moundridge with 18 points.

Ty Askins scored five points for Oxford, 1-6.

Moundridge is 6-2 and hosts Remington Tuesday to open Heart of America League play.

OXFORD (1-6) — Kopfer 1 0-0 3, 2; Hills 2 0-0 1, 4; Schulte 2 0-1 1, 4; Carter 1 0-0 3, 2; Norland 1 0-0 2, 2; Askins 2 1-3 3, 5; TOTALS 9 1-4 13, 19.

MOUNDRIDGE (5-2) — Vivanco 3 1-1 1, 7; Wedel 0 1-2 2, 1; Santoya 1 0-3 0, 2; Kohl 2 0-0 0, 4; Unruh 3 0-0 0, 6; Vogts 4 (3) 1-2 0, 18; Schlosser 1 0-0 2, 2; Kaufman 1 0-0 2, 2; Helms 2 2-7 2, 6; Creed 0 (3) 0-0 0, 9; TOTALS 17 (6) 5-15 9, 57.

Oxford;4;6;3;6;—19

Moundridge;14;21;19;3;—57

Lyons 71, Sedgwick 65 OT

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys were edged by Lyons 71-65 Friday in non-league play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 28-27 at the half, but trailed 44-39 after three quarters.

Trey McClure, Brayden Fundenberger and Connor Minix each scored 20 points for Lyons, 3-4.

Kale Schroeder scored 15 points for Sedgwick, followed by Trey Bright with 13 and Mason Lacey with 12.

Sedgwick is 2-5 and hosts Sterling Tuesday to open HOAL play

LYONS (3-4) — Gomez 1 0-0 3, 2; McClure 1 (3) 9-12 4, 20; Crawford 0 0-2 0, 0; Stover 0 0-0 0, 0; Harley 0 2-2 1, 2; Fundenberger 10 0-2 4, 20; Minix 4 (3) 3-4 2, 20; Peña 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; TOTALS 18 (7) 14-22 17, 71.

SEDGWICK (2-5) — Crumrine 1 (1) 2-3 5, 7; Stucky 0 2-2 0, 2; Lacey 0 (2) 6-8 3, 12; K.Schroeder 4 (2) 1-1 4, 15; Hoffsommer 0 0-0 1, 0; H.Schroeder 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Bright 4 (1) 2-3 2, 13; Shepherd 4 0-1 0, 8; Smith 1 0-1 4, 2; Culp 0 0-1 1, 1; TOTALS 15 (7) 14-21 22, 65.

Lyons;15;12;17;11;16;—71

Sedgwick;15;13;11;16;10;—65

FRESHMAN GIRLS

Hutch 46, Newton 29

The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Hutchinson 46-29 Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 30-16 at the half.

Newton plays Tuesday at Goddard.

NEWTON — Torres 2, Loewen 7, Green 4, Epp 12, Blaylock 4.

Hutch;13;17;9;7;—46

Newton;7;9;3;10;—29

FRESHMAN BOYS

Newton 58, Hutch 55

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team downed Hutchinson 58-55 Friday at Willis Gym.

Newton trailed 33-26 at the half.

Newton plays Tuesday at Goddard.

NEWTON — Slechta 2, Crawford 6, Dorrell 21, Anderson 13, Garcia 4, Kirner 2, Franz 10.

Hutch;16;17;5;17;—55

Newton;8;18;15;17;—58