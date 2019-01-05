I'm a big believer in broadening your world.

God's world is so big and beauty can be found in so many places -- it’s simply mind-boggling. What about music from far away places that is so different? I long to develop an appreciation! Family customs and even the subtle ways we communicate with one another can be confounding and wonderful.

The best example may be food. I know a lot about bread and pie, but have you seen the foods they eat in other parts of the world? I only wish I could try them all! I'm one of those people who, if I don't like a particular foreign food, I'll keep eating it to try to develop a taste. After all, if it's so popular wherever it's from, then clearly someone likes it!

To me it comes down to faith -- all people are children of God and God loves them very much, even the ones who believe differently. If God loves them, then I should too and that means understanding their life a little bit better.

Our world can be broadened in so many ways. I've always wanted to travel more, but budget and other commitments often limit that. TV, at least good TV, can provide a peak into a different life, but books do even better.

In the end, though, there's no substitute for actually befriending someone who is different than you. The best part is that you don't have to travel around the world to do it-- there are people who are different than you in your own community!

If you're Hispanic, what is life like for a white person? If you're white, was is life like for an African American? If you're conservative, what about a liberal? If you're rich (or at least comfortable), what would it take to get to know someone who is not (or rather who is rich in different, non-material ways?) Do you live in the city? What is life like for a rural resident?

This suggestion seems small, though I suppose it can be challenging. But I'm not saying you need to change, only to respect and learn about the life of another of God's children, whom God loves.

If you need a place to start, how about the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations later this month? Personally, I'd like to know more about the Latino and Asian residents of Hutchinson, too.

This week in the church calendar is Epiphany, including the coming of the magi and the time when Joseph and Mary had to take Jesus to Egypt fearing for his life. At the angel’s bidding, they became migrants and asylum seekers in a foreign land, surrounded by people with different customs and foods. They probably feared they would be kicked out and sent back to the violence from which they came.

God bless the Egyptians who took them in and got to know them -- they got to be some of the first to know Jesus.

Broadening your world can be a very good thing indeed.

The Rev. Jeff Slater is pastor of First United Methodist Church.