BOWLING

EASTGATE METRO

Team Retired;3;1

Moxie’s Drinking Team;3;1

Hillsboro Ford;3;1

Busy Bees;3;1

Fusion 5;3;1

Scotty’s Dogs;2;2

Prestige Worldwide;2;2

Eastgate Lanes;1;3

Linn Pinns;1;3

Looney Tunes;1;3

Todd’s Pro Shop;1;3

One Left;1;3

High Single Game — Men: Brice Foth, 279; Women: Melissa Barton, 205; High Single Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 676; Women: Melissa Barton, 613; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,057. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,037.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;46.5;25.5

Curtis C’s;45;27

Winssome;45;27

Die Hards;42;30

Foxes;41;31

Shish Kabobs;40;32

Spare Me;36.5;35.5

Barb’s Kids;35;37

Just Luck;26.5;45.5

Teddy Bears;24;28

Coffeemates;19.5;52.5

High Single Game — Men: Gene Kristenson, 254; Women: Brenda Buller, 180; High Single Series — Men: Mandy Serrano, 616; Women: Brenda Buller, 491; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 801; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,237.

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;54;14

Roofing Services;42;26

Miles Properties;39;29

Heavy Pork;37;31

Midway Motors;32;36

Ugly Counts;31;37

We B Gone;26;42

High Single Game — Brandon Harrod, Ugly Counts, 247; High Single Series — Jeff Grochowski, Arrowhead, 639; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 998; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,833.

Jayhawk duals

set for Feb. 2-3

The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference will host the first Jayhawk Duals wrestling meet Feb. 2 and 3 at Pratt Community College.

The eight Jayhawk Conference members that wrestle — Barton CC, Cloud County CC, Colby CC, Cowley, Labette CC, Neosho County CC, Northwest Kansas Tech and Pratt CC will each wrestle two dual meets each day during the weekend event.

"Wrestling in our conference is really competitive. We have great coaches, and highly-ranked squads" conference commissioner Carl Heinrich said. "This new event will showcase the talent we have. I'm excited for these matches."

Currently in the National Junior College Athletic Association team rankings, Northwest Tech is sixth, Pratt is eighth, Cloud County and Labette are each tied for 12th and Barton is tied for 18th.

Thunder acquires

Zombo from Cincy

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder acquired forward Dominic Zombo from the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.

A native of Ballwin, Mo., Zombo is a four-year pro, who spent all four seasons in the ECHL. He played one season with the Toledo Walleye and the last three with Cincinnati.

In 216 pro games, he has 25 goals with 48 assists. In eight playoff games, he has two assists.

This season, he had three assists in 13 games with the Cyclones.

Zombo played four years of college hockey with Nebraska-Omaha, scoring 36 goals with 50 assists. He helped lead the Mavericks to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2015, falling to Providence in the semifinals.

Wichita falls

to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Wichita Thunder dropped its second straight game to the Utah Grizzlies, falling 3-1 Friday night in ECHL play at the Maverik Center.

Jack Walker, Tim McGauley and Mike Economos each scored a goal for the Grizzlies. Ryan Walters had two assists. Kevin Carr stopped 30 of Wichita’s third shots on goal.

Jesse Gabrielle scored Wichita’s sole goal. Stuart Skinner had 18 saves in goal.

Utah moves into first place in the ECHL Mountain Division at 19-8-3-1. Wichita drops into fifth place at 15-14-4-3.

Wichita wraps up its series with the Grizzlies at 8:05 p.m. today.