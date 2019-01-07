Lloyd Snider, 61, of Wellington, died Friday, January 4, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Lloyd was born the son of and Viola (Fandry) and Lloyd Snider on Wednesday, July 31, 1957 in Blackwell, Oklahoma. On December 6, 1981, Lloyd and Theresa Mork were united in marriage in Wichita. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage. Lloyd served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Journeyman Brick Mason for many years. Survivors include his wife Theresa Snider of Wellington; son, Richard Rafferty (Chantel) of Winfield; son, Robert Jelley (Paula) of Guam; daughter, Zenboiaminnie Cooper (Adam) of Corbin; son, Lloydray Snider of Wellington; daughter, Hannah Taff (Jordon) of Salina, Kansas and many adoptive children; father, Lloyd Snider of Oklahoma, grandchildren: Sonya Cooper, Mieka Cooper, Jesse Copper, Ana Jelley, Alex Jelley, Emmy Jelley, Skylee Barnes, Caden Fisher, Addison Fisher, Addilynn Rafferty, Emmah Rafferty and Lane Rafferty; brother, Steve Snider (Wathena) of Wichita; sister, Lynetta Blaine (Kenny) of Mulvane; sister, Sindy Dick (Roger) of Newton; brother, Troy Snider of Wichita and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Fandry. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services for Lloyd will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019 in Wellington Baptist Temple, Wellington. Nursery care will be provided. A private interment will follow at Mulvane Cemetery in Mulvane. Memorials have been established in his loving memory to the Wellington Food Bank or Wellington Pokemon Club Children Program. Contributions may be mailed or left with the funeral home.