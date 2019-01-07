Royalty will be coming to Dodge City on Saturday at the Depot Theater.

Those wanting to see what being a prince or princess is like are invited to be part of the Royal Academy at 11:30 a.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m. and running until 2:30 p.m.

"We will be teaching kids how to become Princess and Princes, there will be many series of fun events such as waltzing, sword fighting, making necklaces, how to charm a princess, and much more," Royal Academy director Jana Lylah said. "All this will be taught by royalty themselves.

"We have many Princesses and Princes such as Snow White, Cinderella and Prince Charming, Mulan, Rapunzel, Moana, Elsa and Anna, and many other royalties.

The Royal Academy will be for ages 12 and under and must have one adult with the child.

Last Summer, the idea for the Royal Academy came about when Lylah and a few friends began brainstorming ideas for a fundraiser for the Depot Theater’s London trip with the Royal Academy being the biggest idea of them all.

"A few months after, I ended up being the only one in charge of it all," Lylah said. "This will be our first Royal Academy and hopefully there will be more.

"The ones that participate in this event will take home many experiences, that hopefully would be memorable ones. They will know how it is to be a Princess or Prince and be crowned as one towards the end.

"They will be served lunch as they are sung and read to by royalty. They will learn how to work together, spread kindness among the community, how to be brave, and courageous.

"They will even get to take home many tokens to remember the wonderful experience they will have."

The event will be in the El Vaquero and lobby of the Depot Theater with tickets being $5 per adult and $15 per child.

Those wishing to participate can reserve their spot by calling 620-225-1001.

You can also show up the day of and pay then.

The Royal Academy is limited to 60 people with lunch served as well.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com