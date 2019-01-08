The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club, ECKT’S, a chapter of the National Model T Ford Club of America, will have their first meeting of 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Burlington Library, located on Hwy 75.

Members are ask to bring a snack or covered dish to share before the meeting. All meetings are open to the public. Owning a Model T car is not a requirement for membership. If you have an interest in the old vintage cars of this era, please feel welcome. For additional information, call Bud Redding at (785) 733-2124.