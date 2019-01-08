Wellsville Fire District was one of 70 departments in Kansas that were awarded funding through the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant Program administered by the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM). Wellsville Fire District was awarded $2,720 to be used for the purchase of new masks for SCBA breathing apparatus.

“Wellsville Fire District has been very proactive with protecting the safety and well-being of our volunteer firefighters, and this grant will continue that by helping us to replace and upgrade the breathing apparatus for our firefighters,” Robert Thomas, Wellsville fire chief, said.

This program was made possible with the 2018 State of Kansas budget passed by the state Legislature. Last year, 36 departments were awarded grant funds with the previous grant budget of $200,000. The OSFM was able to award grant funds to nearly twice as many departments this year, as funding was doubled to $400,000.

Volunteer and part-time fire departments face recruitment and retention challenges because they do not have the funding to provide safety equipment. Without new equipment provided by the recruiting fire department, potential volunteers are faced with not only donating their time but also providing their own safety gear, sharing gear with others, or doing without. There is also a proven increase in cancer diagnoses for firefighters, which can be caused by prolonged exposure to carcinogens, particulates and biohazards. The proper gear, regular cleaning of that gear and equipment, along with preventative healthcare is crucial for a firefighter’s health and well-being.

In 2018, more $1.3 million in requests from 79 departments were submitted. Fire departments received approximately $310,000 to be used for safety gear and $90,000 for 26 washer/extractor machines. Due to the high number of requests, OSFM will be requesting the 2019 Legislature continue funding this grant.