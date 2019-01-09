Wednesday

Jan 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM



BOYS


Abilene 64, Wamego 47

Andale 60, Rose Hill 33

Arkansas City 80, Valley Center 61

Ashland 64, Minneola 60

Attica 61, Cunningham 6

BV North 54, BV West 44

BV Randolph 79, Linn 30

Basehor-Linwood 74, Shawnee Heights 47

Belle Plaine 64, Conway Springs 34

Berean Academy 68, Marion 39

Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 46

Bluestem 69, Neodesha 42

Bonner Springs 72, Louisburg 46

Buhler 51, El Dorado 45

Burlingame 46, Olpe 39

Burlington 61, Osawatomie 46

Caldwell 61, South Haven 28

Caney Valley 66, Erie 55

Central Heights 59, Osage City 46

Central Plains 62, Sterling 29

Centralia 57, Doniphan West 30

Chanute 76, Parsons 69

Chaparral 79, Wichita Independent 59

Chapman 53, Beloit 44

Cheney 61, Garden Plain 45

Circle 65, Winfield 61

Clearwater 71, Mulvane 63

Coffeyville 55, Labette County 43

Colby 51, Goodland 27

Council Grove 45, Chase County 44, OT

Douglass 45, Medicine Lodge 41

Elyria Christian 29, Wakefield 16

Emporia 50, Manhattan 45

Frankfort 61, Wetmore 47

Garden City 54, Liberal 45

Girard 63, Riverton 38

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, Pike Valley 39

Great Bend 76, Hays 67

Hanover 64, Axtell 31

Haven 44, Halstead 42

Hays-TMP-Marian 49, Trego 38

Hesston 55, Smoky Valley 41

Hill City 44, Norton 36

Hillsboro 43, Pratt 33

Hugoton 72, Holcomb 61

Humboldt 65, Fredonia 51

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Burrton 57

Hutchinson Trinity 73, Ell-Saline 34

Independence 55, Fort Scott 42

Inman 61, Bennington 31

Jefferson West 61, Holton 25

KC Piper 80, Tonganoxie 53

KC Washington 87, Atchison 49

Kiowa County 66, Pawnee Heights 48

Lakeside 41, Thunder Ridge 30

Lakin 60, Cimarron 51

Lansing 76, KC Turner 47

Larned 61, Lyons 33

Lawrence 58, Olathe East 41

Leavenworth 55, DeSoto 27

Lincoln 46, Tescott 13

Little River 44, Canton-Galva 38

Logan 54, Cheylin 41

Macksville 61, La Crosse 42

Madison/Hamilton 54, Southern Coffey 46

Maize 55, Salina Central 43

Maize South 59, Goddard-Eisenhower 53

Marysville 65, Concordia 61

McPherson 53, Augusta 50

Meade 62, Southwestern Hts. 32

Minneapolis 50, Valley Heights 49

Moscow 45, Syracuse 42

Ness City 70, Spearville 39

Newton 70, Goddard 43

Nickerson 51, Hoisington 46

Olathe North 75, Gardner-Edgerton 56

Olathe Northwest 43, Metro Academy 42

Olathe West 67, SM West 64

Osborne 53, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 47

Oswego 52, Uniontown 35

Ottawa 52, Baldwin 22

Perry-Lecompton 70, Royal Valley 41

Phillipsburg 62, Smith Center 53

Pittsburg Colgan 47, Galena 41

Pleasant Ridge 67, Jefferson North 54

Pratt Skyline 51, Stafford 44

Quinter 71, Western Plains-Healy 34

Rock Creek 56, Rossville 44

Rural Vista 53, Peabody-Burns 29

SM Northwest 58, SM North 54

SM South 89, SM East 84, 3OT

Sabetha 54, Nemaha Central 34

Salina Sacred Heart 65, Republic County 47

Salina South 61, Hutchinson 46

Santa Fe Trail 66, Wellsville 63, 2OT

Scott City 56, Ulysses 45

Silver Lake 62, Wabaunsee 37

Solomon 52, Goessel 43

South Central 60, Bucklin 37

Southeast Saline 59, Russell 50

St. Francis 44, Weskan 25

St. John 52, Ellinwood 21

St. Mary's 68, Riley County 46

St. Paul 66, Marmaton Valley 31

Stanton County 61, Walsh, Colo. 45

Sylvan-Lucas 57, Natoma 32

Topeka 58, Highland Park 48

Topeka Hayden 67, Topeka West 58

Topeka Seaman 73, Junction City 59

Troy 62, Onaga 39

Valley Falls 55, Jackson Heights 52

Wallace County 62, Greeley County 37

West Franklin 43, Lyndon 32

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Heights 46

Wichita Campus 52, Derby 48

Wichita Collegiate 68, Wellington 49

Wichita East 59, Wichita North 42

Wichita Northwest 62, Wichita West 47

Wichita Trinity 61, Kingman 17

Wilson 45, Chase 37

GIRLS

Abilene 42, Wamego 41

BV North 59, BV Southwest 48

BV Randolph 36, Linn 19

Baldwin 58, Ottawa 27

Basehor-Linwood 49, Shawnee Heights 42

Baxter Springs 54, Frontenac 44

Belle Plaine 59, Conway Springs 26

Beloit 49, Chapman 30

Berean Academy 56, Marion 25

Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 23

Buhler 46, El Dorado 37

Burlington 56, Osawatomie 28

Central Plains 69, Sterling 34

Centralia 65, Doniphan West 48

Centre 48, Herington 45

Chase County 45, Council Grove 38

Cheney 47, Garden Plain 32

Cheylin 49, Logan 41

Cimarron 52, Lakin 41

Circle 62, Winfield 14

Clearwater 45, Mulvane 37

Clifton-Clyde 54, Washington County 49

Colby 37, Goodland 22

Derby 68, Wichita Campus 24

Elkhart 54, Deerfield 11

Elyria Christian 27, Wakefield 24

Frankfort 46, Wetmore 24

Girard 59, Riverton 29

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Pike Valley 44

Goddard 59, Newton 40

Hanover 62, Axtell 42

Haven 42, Halstead 35

Hays 64, Great Bend 41

Hays-TMP-Marian 44, Trego 43

Holcomb 47, Hugoton 42

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Burrton 21

Hutchinson Trinity 55, Ell-Saline 15

Independence 49, Fort Scott 34

Inman 43, Bennington 31

Jackson Heights 55, Valley Falls 39

Jefferson West 45, Holton 32

KC Piper 69, Tonganoxie 16

Kiowa County 44, Pawnee Heights 29

La Crosse 59, Macksville 54

Lansing 73, KC Turner 18

Larned 46, Lyons 38

Leavenworth 63, DeSoto 48

Lincoln 44, Tescott 36

Little River 44, Canton-Galva 38

Louisburg 56, Bonner Springs 44

Lyndon 34, West Franklin 22

Madison/Hamilton 47, Southern Coffey 42

Maize 68, Salina Central 50

Maize South 58, Goddard-Eisenhower 38

Manhattan 54, Emporia 23

Marysville 57, Concordia 45

McLouth 33, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 29

McPherson 40, Augusta 28

Medicine Lodge 39, Douglass 32

Mill Valley 55, Blue Valley 41

Minneola 59, Ashland 44

Nemaha Central 40, Sabetha 37

Nickerson 52, Hoisington 40

Norton 61, Hill City 14

Oberlin-Decatur 56, Northern Valley 23

Olathe East 58, Lawrence 33

Olathe Northwest 68, Metro Academy 44

Olathe South 45, Lawrence Free State 40

Olpe 71, Burlingame 14

Osage City 56, Central Heights 38

Oskaloosa 56, Horton 37

Parsons 51, Chanute 34

Pittsburg Colgan 50, Galena 29

Pleasant Ridge 58, Jefferson North 34

Pleasanton 51, Northeast-Arma 38

Pratt 34, Hillsboro 26

Pratt Skyline 52, Stafford 19

Pretty Prairie 51, Fairfield 37

Rawlins County 71, Triplains-Brewster 15

Riley County 45, St. Mary's 40

Riverside 38, Hiawatha 0

Rock Creek 52, Rossville 33

Rose Hill 42, Andale 36

Royal Valley 59, Perry-Lecompton 30

Rural Vista 41, Peabody-Burns 14

Russell 51, Southeast Saline 48

SM Northwest 62, SM North 28

Salina Sacred Heart 51, Republic County 33

Salina South 46, Hutchinson 42

Silver Lake 62, Wabaunsee 37

Smith Center 50, Phillipsburg 42

Smoky Valley 32, Hesston 30

Solomon 35, Goessel 20

South Central 56, Bucklin 38

South Gray 70, Satanta 22

South Haven 66, Caldwell 50

Southeast 66, Altoona-Midway 14

Spearville 49, Ness City 21

St. John 37, Ellinwood 31

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 50, Osborne 23

St. Paul 51, Marmaton Valley 25

Sublette 41, Wichita County 15

Syracuse 52, Moscow 20

Thunder Ridge 49, Lakeside 25

Topeka 94, Highland Park 77

Topeka Hayden 48, Topeka West 42

Topeka Seaman 66, Junction City 23

Ulysses 47, Scott City 43

Uniontown 63, Oswego 60

Valley Center 60, Arkansas City 33

Valley Heights 40, Minneapolis 28

Victoria 49, Stockton 41

Waverly 61, Hartford 34

Wellington 51, Wichita Collegiate 31

Wellsville 53, Santa Fe Trail 23

Weskan 45, St. Francis 35

Wichita Heights 45, Wichita Bishop Carroll 35

Wichita Northwest 59, Wichita West 36

Wichita South 52, Wichita Southeast 46

Wichita Trinity 58, Kingman 43

Wilson 41, Chase 39