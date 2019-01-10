Leon’s Restaurant, 429 S. Main, Ottawa, was open for lunch Wednesday after the building suffering smoke damage from an early-Tuesday morning fire.

Shawn Dillon, Ottawa assistant fire chief, said crews were dispatched to the restaurant at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Upon arrival crews found smoke inside the structure and forced entry inside through the front door,” Dillon said. “Upon further investigation, crews discovered smoldering rags inside a plastic bag. The contents were extinguished and fans were set up to remove smoke from [inside]. There was minimal damage from fire. Crews cleared the scene at 8:13 a.m.

“It was light smoke. It was not the thick black smoke that you get in a larger fire. It did fill the whole building inside of there. It was smoke down to the table level.”

Dillon said tenants in the apartment above Triad Leasing, 435 S. Main, Ottawa, were temporarily evacuated while crews ventilated the smoke from the structure. There were no reported injuries in the incident, he said.