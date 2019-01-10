Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of West Fourth Avenue and Hendricks Street. The Leech Products Company originally started out as the Central Specialty Novelties Co. at 110 E. Sherman St., by Grover C. Hilton in 1930. He pioneered adhesives by mixing a simple batch of glue and moved his facility to 1430 W. Fourth Ave. in 1934. In 1963, the company was managed by G.C. Cole.

This long-time family-owned local business has survived, amazingly, for almost 90 years. Today, the original building is still there. It is now owned by the Barker family and is still at 1430 W. Fourth Ave.