My people came to this country as refugees from what I am sure President Trump would call a Sh**hole country. People were starving there and disease was rampant.They were ruled by a tyrannical government who dispossessed many of their livelihood in order to use their land for industry that would profit the ruling class.

If Trump was around then, I'm sure he would use the same arguments as he invents now to prevent these refugee families from "invading" HIS country. If he had built a wall, my people would have dug under it, climbed over it, torn it down or blown it up to escape to freedom here.

Oh, the Sh**hole country? Ireland.





BILL RIORDAN, Salina