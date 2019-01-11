OK, as the frustration grows over our federal government and the shutdown, I just want to remind all readers that even though Mexico may not be paying for the wall, the wall has to be done. Other presidents have built portions of the wall in prior terms. Let's get it done and open this government.

Have all the leftists really forgotten the promises, "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" and "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan."

Really? Those were lies. We've had to pay for those mistakes now for nearly a decade. Build the wall. Pay the government workers. Obviously, Congress is exempted just like with health care; that's just wrong.

DENNIS HOFMEIER, Salina