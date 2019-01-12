A woman who is waiting to be sentenced for murder in Leavenworth was in court Friday, but neither of her attorneys appeared.

This was the second time attorneys for Barbara M. Frantz did not appear for a scheduled hearing.

“I’m kind of wondering if we’re ever going to get them here at this point,” District Judge Michael Gibbens said.

Frantz, 52, was convicted in July in Leavenworth County District Court of first-degree murder.

She was charged after her estranged husband, Gary, was shot Jan. 27, 2017, in a parking lot in downtown Leavenworth.

She has not yet been sentenced in the case.

Frantz, who remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail, was brought to court for Friday’s hearing.

Frantz said she had not heard from her attorneys.

Prosecution officials said Frantz’s attorneys also had failed to appear for a hearing in December.

Assistant County Attorney Meredith Mazza said another prosecutor from the County Attorney’s Office had sent an email to one of Frantz’s attorneys Dec. 14, and the defense lawyer was aware of Friday’s scheduled hearing.

“I’ve got to get going on this case,” Gibbens said.

He scheduled another hearing for Jan. 22.

Gibbens said sentencing has been delayed in the case because Frantz’s attorneys requested transcripts of the two-week trial. And preparation of the transcripts has taken time.

“The requests for transcripts really delayed everything in this matter,” he said.

Frantz asked the judge if he had received a 24-page report she had prepared.

The handwritten report, which includes numerous notes about her case, has been entered into her court file. But the judge said he had not read it.

Frantz also complained about the medical care she receives at the jail.

Gibbens said he does not have jurisdiction to take up that issue in the criminal case. But he said Frantz can file a civil case regarding her treatment at the jail.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR