Haven 64,

Hillsboro 59

Haven outscored Hillsboro 31-25 in the second half to pick up a road win, 64-59.

Haven’s Jamar Miller led all scorers with 20 points. Wyatt Carmichael also kicked in 16 points in the win.

Haven (64) - Nisly 1, Dale 5, Roper 4, Schmucker 9, Paramore 3, Jaques 2, Miller 20, Carmichael 16, Quintero 4; Hillsboro (59) - Hanschu 6, Rempel 8, Unruh 2, Rotolaff 2, Gardner 2, Potucek 8, Ratzlaff 17, Shaw 14

Haven 54,

Hillsboro 26

Faith Paramore scored 18 points in Haven’s road win on Friday against Hillsboro.

The Wildcats girls’ basketball team improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in league play ahead of their Jan. 24 tournament. Paramore led all scorers. Haven’s Sara Yutzy finished with 10 points followed by Maguire Estill with 9 points.

Haven (54) - Matteson 3, R. Roper 1, A. Roper 3, Wilhite 6, Barlow 4, Paramore 18, Yutzy 10, Estill 9; Hillsboro (26) - Werth 4, Kleiner 10, Evans 2, Saunders 10

South Barber 54,

Burrton 18

Three players on the South Barber girls’ basketball team scored in double digits in Friday’s home win against Burrton.

South Barber’s Takira Blick led all scorers with 14 points.

South Barber (54) - Blunk 4, Hughbanks 8. Polson 11, Gugelmeyer 11, Contrell 2, Blick 14. Rathgeber 5; Burrton (18) - Salgado 3, Zehr 11, Hoopes 4

Burrton 59,

South Barber 56

South Barber’s Cole Coggins was the high scorer on Friday night with 27 points, but Burrton, led by Cooper Zehr with 26 points, pulled off the road win.

The Burrton boys’ basketball team had three players score in the double digits.

Burrton (59) - Zehr 26, D. Hughes 5, Woodworth 14, B. Hughes 1, Swartz 2, Dick 11; South Barber (56) - Contrell 11, Rathgeber 3, Jewell 3, Rooks 6, Perez 2, Coggins 27, Lyons 4

Inman 49,

Moundridge 47

Inman’s Payton Froese put up 23 points in Friday’s home win over Moundridge.

The Inman boys’ basketball team led 23-16 at the half, but were outscored 31-26 in the second half. Inman still held on for the 49-47 win.

Inman (49) - Jace Doerksen 7, Eddy 4, Froese 23, Jack Doerksen 2, Thiessen 4, Bledsoe 2, Friesen 7; Moundridge (47) - Creed 15, Helms 10, Kaufman 5, Vogts 12, Vivanco 5

Moundridge 38,

Inman 33

Moundridge trailed at the half of Friday’s road game against Inman, but outscored their opponent 21-13 in the final half to pull off a win.

Moundridge was led by Ellen Durst who finished with 8 points.

Moundridge (38) - Erin Durst 6, Helms 4, Ellen Durst 8, Stucky 2, Kaufman 6, Unruh 7, Eichelberger 5; Inman (33) - Schroeder 13, Harren 2, Raney 2, Maurer 6, Dewitt 8, Harman 2