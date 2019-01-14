Cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s are expected Monday in the Topeka area.

A slightly warmer day, with highs in the lower-40s, is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Here's the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

• Tonight: Widespread freezing fog overnight, then mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Patchy freezing fog early, then partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Friday: Rain likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Friday night: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Saturday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Blustery.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 21.